Anshula Kapoor shares PCOS-friendly food swaps that actually taste amazing: ‘Makhana instead of chips’

Anshula Kapoor recently shared her top food swaps for managing PCOS with her Instagram family. She is quite active on social media and often gives her followers glimpses into her personal life. Whether it's fashion, weight loss, or health insights, she regularly shares valuable tips. Discover Anshula Kapoor's delicious food swaps for PCOS management. (Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

In her latest post, Anshula opened up about the healthy food swaps she has made as someone living with PCOS—and the best part? They taste amazing too! Let's take a look at her go-to choices and pick up some inspiration for our own fitness journey. (Also read: Anshula Kapoor exclusive interview: ‘I’m finally wearing what I love, without caring about anyone’s opinion’ )

She wrote in the caption, "I've been navigating PCOS for as long as I can remember—the mood swings, bloating, weight fluctuations, and the never-ending hormonal rollercoaster can be exhausting." She added, "Through it all, food has always been my comfort, but the frustration of giving up my favourite foods? That was real. After lots of trial and error, I've found some delicious, PCOS-friendly swaps that make eating healthy much easier!".

Here are the healthy food swaps that Anshula suggested:

Makhana instead of chips

Anshula swears by this crunchy and nutritious snack. She shares, "We roast ours at home in different flavours and even use it to make chaat." This makes for a healthier alternative to regular chips, which are often high in unhealthy fats and sodium.

Bajra and jowar roti instead of wheat

She encourages making the switch to these nutrient-rich grains. "Once you will make the switch you will feel the difference." Bajra and Jowar are high in fibre and easier to digest, making them a great option for those managing PCOS.

Unsweetened Greek yoghurt instead of regular dahi

Anshula highlights the benefits of this protein-packed swap. "It makes the perfect high protein swap for regular dahi in my life." Greek yoghurt is not only great for digestion but also helps keep you full for longer.

Sorghum or amaranth bread instead of traditional bread

She opts for healthier bread alternatives in her diet. "My breakfast is incomplete without this." These gluten-free options are packed with nutrients and are a great way to start the day on a healthy note.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.