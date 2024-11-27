Anti-ageing, anti-pigmentation skincare tips for your 30s: Doctor suggests AM and PM routines for glowing skin

Ageing gracefully isn't luck. Instead, it's a choice. Dr Saru Singh, an aesthetic consultant & physician who often shares skincare tips and suggestions online, believes so. Dr Singh took to Instagram to share an anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation routine for anyone over 30 years. She suggested a morning and a nighttime routine and promised that if one follows her routine diligently for six months, they will see the transformation of their skin. Doctor shares anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation skincare routines for your 30s and above.

An easy multi-step skincare routine for people above 30s

In the clip titled, “Let me build you an anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation routine”, Dr Singh built a multi-step and easy skincare routine for anyone who is in their 30s or above. For the morning skincare routine, she suggested starting the day with a gentle cleanser and adding a vitamin C serum or an anti-oxidant serum in the next step. Next, follow it up with a peptide serum, moisturiser and sunscreen. Dr Singh stressed reapplying the sunscreen every three to four hours, even during the winter season.

For the nighttime routine, she advised netizens to always double-cleanse to ensure that their face is ‘squeaky clean’. “Follow it up with something as hydrating as a hyaluronic acid if you have dry skin or niacinamide if you have oily skin,” she said. Then, follow it up with a peptide-based serum.

“In the next step, use any anti-pigmentation cream or ointment that your dermatologist gives you. If not, you could either pick azelaic acid or kojic acid,” Dr Singh suggested. “And finally, layer on with a very good hydrating moisturiser, which is basically ceramide-rich. When you have done that, alternately, about three or two times a week, replace this kojic or azelaic acid with retinoids,” she added.

Why having a good skincare routine is important

According to Dr Singh, by your 30s, your skin slows down, and there's collagen decline, slower cell turnover, dehydration, and environmental damage. However, having a healthy skincare routine can change everything.

Collagen Decline: Leads to sagging & fine lines.

Slower Cell Turnover: Causes dullness & uneven texture.

Dehydration: A weaker barrier means hydration escapes faster.

Environmental Damage: Sunspots, pigmentation & wrinkles from years of UV and pollution.

Dr Singh also penned some pro tips to follow while beginning the routine. She suggested, “Start retinoid slowly to avoid irritation, adjust actives to your skin’s needs, and NEVER skip sunscreen—it’s the ultimate anti-ageing hero.” She added, “Skincare isn’t just about looking good; it’s about protecting, feeding, and healing your skin. Your 30s are the perfect time to start. Trust me, future you will thank you.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.