International Skin Pigmentation Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Rana Pratap Singh, Delhi
May 24, 2024 03:04 PM IST

International Skin Pigmentation Day 2024: From date to history, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

International Skin Pigmentation Day 2024: Hyper refers to more and pigment means colour. Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition where some areas of the skin become darker than the other parts. Brown, black, grey, red or pink patches may appear on the skin. This can happen due to various reasons such as medication side effects, hormonal dysregulation and exposure to sun. Every year, International Skin Pigmentation Day is observed to create awareness about skin pigmentation and urge people to seek prevention and treatment. As we gear up to celebrate the important day, here are a few things that we should be aware of.

Every year, International Skin Pigmentation Day is observed on May 25.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about hyperpigmentation

Date:

Every year, International Skin Pigmentation Day is observed on May 25. This year, International Skin Pigmentation Day falls on Saturday.

History:

In the year 2020, the company Lullage announced that every year, May 25 should be observed as International Skin Pigmentation Day. The day was declared with the intention of creating awareness about the various skin conditions and diseases that exist and making people aware of the precautionary measures as well as the treatment options that are available. The day also helps people to embrace themselves and their skin the way it is and accept diverse beauty.

Significance:

International Skin Pigmentation Day serves as a reminder that everyone is beautiful, and we should not set stereotypes. We should advocate for inclusivity and acceptance of diversity. The best way to celebrate International Skin Pigmentation Day is by educating ourselves about skin pigmentation. We can also celebrate the day by pampering ourselves and our skin. We can urge our friends and family to accept diverse beauty by educating themselves about various skin tones, skin conditions and the struggle faced by people due to discrimination based on colour. Our personal skin journey can also motivate someone. We should share our stories and urge our loved ones to share theirs as well.

