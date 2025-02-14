Anti-ageing skincare for Valentine's Day 2025: 5-step routine because your skin deserves more love than your crush

This Valentine’s Day, remember that the love you give to yourself is just as important as the love you share with others. By incorporating essential skincare steps, you are not just caring for your skin; you are embracing a self-love ritual that radiates confidence, beauty and well-being. Say ‘I Love You’ to Your Skin with This Game-Changing Anti-Ageing Skincare Ritual on Valentine's Day.(Image by Buckhead Dermatology)

Considering the importance of skincare during this month of love, light a candle, play your favourite music and let your skincare routine be a celebration of you.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shrishti Yadav and Shubham Godara, Co-Founders of SCINQ Neurocosmetics, shared, “In today’s world, our skin is constantly exposed to environmental aggressors—pollution, UV radiation and daily mental stressors that accelerate ageing and compromise skin’s health. The rise of anti-pollution and anti-stress skincare is a response to these modern challenges, focusing on strengthening the skin barrier, neutralising oxidative stress and promoting overall skin resilience.”

A comprehensive skincare routine involves both morning and night care, tailored to individual skin types.(Freepik)

They added, “Innovations in neurocosmetics are particularly exciting, as they explore how skincare can not only protect but also influence the skin’s response to stress at a cellular level through neurotransmitters. This Valentine’s Day, self-care takes centre stage—because healthy, radiant skin isn’t just about beauty; it’s about well-being. Be your own Valentine by choosing skincare that truly nurtures and protects, ensuring that your skin thrives despite environmental and mental stressors. The future of beauty is not just in looking good, but in fostering a deeper connection between skin-mind and overall wellness.”

Here’s your true guide to creating a skincare ritual that truly cherishes your skin -

1. A fresh start: Gentle cleansing

Begin your routine with a cleanser that not only removes impurities but also revitalises your skin. Look for ingredients like white tea extract, which is rich in antioxidants that help combat environmental stressors, and niacinamide, which is known for its brightening and soothing properties. A good cleanser preps your skin for deeper hydration while keeping it soft and balanced.

Skincare routine for men: Experts share basic tips to achieve a refreshed look (Photo by Lumin on Unsplash)

2. A refreshing boost: Hydrating face mist

After cleansing, a refreshing face mist helps maintain hydration and restore your skin’s pH balance. Choose a mist infused with rose extract, which is known for its calming properties and hyaluronic acid powerhouse ingredient that locks in moisture and gives your skin a dewy glow. This simple step enhances hydration and keeps your skin looking fresh throughout the day.

3. The love your skin deserves: Serum

Treat your skin to a serum that targets fine lines, dryness and dullness. Look for hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates, and polypeptides, which boost collagen production for firmer skin. These ingredients work together to restore radiance and elasticity, giving your skin a youthful and healthy appearance.

A face serum can soothe and nourish your acne-prone skin.(Freepik)

4. A hug for your skin: Nourishing night cream

Nighttime is when your skin does most of its repair work, so using a nourishing cream is essential. Ingredients like encapsulated retinol help reduce signs of ageing without irritation. Additionally, vegetable pear extract helps prevent photo-ageing and evens out skin tone, making this step a true act of self-care.

Applying night creams can boost one's skin health significantly.(Pexels)

5. Brighten and refresh: Targeted eye care

The delicate under-eye area often needs extra attention, especially when combating puffiness and dark circles. Opt for an eye serum containing sweet orange extract, which brightens the skin and brown algae, which helps to firm and hydrate the under-eye area. These ingredients work to give your eyes a refreshed and well-rested appearance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.