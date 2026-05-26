Are ice baths and cold showers actually good for you? Health coach breaks down the viral wellness trend

From people immersing themselves in tubs filled with ice to plunging into extremely cold water to relieve stress, cold therapy is rapidly taking over the internet. Ice baths and cold showers are definitely having a moment right now. They’re everywhere, from fitness studios to wellness spaces, and social media. They are often talked about like they’re a shortcut to better health, recovery, energy, or resilience. But like most things in wellness, it’s not that black and white. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prarthana Shah, integrative health coach and founder of Buova Care, shared the benefits, risks and reality behind the trend.

Some people genuinely feel more alert, energised, or mentally refreshed after a cold shower.(Unsplash)

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Benefits of cold shower and ice baths

Dr Prathana highlighted that cold exposure can have benefits. Some people genuinely feel more alert, energised, or mentally refreshed after a cold shower. “Athletes and people who train intensely may also find ice baths helpful for soreness and recovery,” added Dr Prathana. There’s science behind some of these effects, but it doesn’t mean everyone needs to be plunging into freezing water every morning.

Athletes and people who train intensely may also find ice baths helpful for soreness and recovery, (Unsplash)

Drawbacks of cold shower and ice baths

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Prathana, one thing we don’t talk about enough is that cold exposure is also a stressor on the body. For someone already dealing with high stress, burnout, poor sleep, or feeling constantly wired, adding another stressor isn’t always the answer. Wellness isn’t about doing the hardest thing possible — it’s about understanding what your body needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Prathana, one thing we don’t talk about enough is that cold exposure is also a stressor on the body. For someone already dealing with high stress, burnout, poor sleep, or feeling constantly wired, adding another stressor isn’t always the answer. Wellness isn’t about doing the hardest thing possible — it’s about understanding what your body needs. {{/usCountry}}

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Wellness isn’t about doing the hardest thing possible — it’s about understanding what your body needs. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} What works for wellness? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What works for wellness? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Prathana said, “I think social media can sometimes make us feel like we’re one habit away from perfect health. But in reality, the basics still matter most. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, movement, managing stress, and getting sunlight are important.” Building routines you can actually stick to. Ice baths and cold showers can absolutely be a useful tool for some people. If they make you feel good, energised, or support your recovery, great. But they’re not a magic solution, and they’re not essential for good health either.

She further stated that as an integrative health coach, I always come back to the same thing: health isn’t built through extreme wellness habits. It’s built through consistency. The habits that move the needle most are often the ones that seem the least exciting — but they’re usually the ones that work.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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