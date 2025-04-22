Are undereye patches really effective? Dermat shares the truth about your favourite, lazy skincare hack: ‘Like coffee’

The soothing under-eye patch is touted as a quick fix, promising to reduce puffiness, brighten dullness, and even smooth out under-eye wrinkles. Many consider it a holy grail in their routine, applying the patches as they unwind for the day. Really it's the lazy girl skincare hack, putting it on as you go on about your day, watching movies or reading books, as it silently works in the background. Undereye patches do not treat your wrinkles.(Shutterstock)

But do they really deliver results, or is it all just shallow hype feeding into a placebo effect?

Dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin took to Instagram on April 19 to share the truth about under-eye patches and whether they actually work, or if they’re just a quick pick-me-up for tired eyes.

She drew an analogy with your favourite beverage and explained, “They are like a cup of coffee for tired eyes, they wake things up for some time but they don't change the biology.”From this, it can be implied that undereye patches may not be efficient in treating the fundamentals of your skin’s biology, such as natural signs of ageing like wrinkles or fine lines; regardless of how they are marketed.

Types of undereye patches and how they work

Undereye patches are infused with compounds like Vitamin C.(Shutterstock)

Under-eye patches are infused with specific ingredients that determine how effective they are, and likewise, they target specific concerns. Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin shared the following breakdown:

Hydrogen patches with hyaluronic: They are great for plumping and softening the skin under the eye. Think of hydration, not of wrinkle removal.

Vitamin C infused patches: Helpful to reduce mild dullness under the eye. Go for it if you have a party or a big event.

Helpful to reduce mild dullness under the eye. Go for it if you have a party or a big event. Caffeine-based patches: Reduce puffiness under the eye, especially if you refrigerate them before usage.

What type of undereye patches don't work

But does that mean all under-eye patches are equally effective?

No, as some may do more harm than good. Dr Sarin cautioned against using certain ingredients in this sensitive area.

The dermat elaborated, “But any patch with acids or retinol? Not recommended. The skin under the eyes is very delicate and thin. This can be easily irritated or sensitised. So use your undereye patches with your eye cream, not instead of it. They are skin boosters, not fixers.”

So long story short, under eye patches offer temporary relief to tired eyes, but they are not a complete solution for your undereye problems. It's just a quick pick-me-up, like a coffee, boosting you with its hydrating benefits. They don't treat deeper skin concerns like dark eye circles or wrinkles, and fine lines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.