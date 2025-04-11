Are you eating too many calories? Health coach shares 6 warning signs to know
A weight loss journey demands the right kind of nutrition, a calorie-deficit diet and a healthy workout regimen, with mindful lifestyle tweaks. However, nutrition and calorie-deficit are often delicately balanced in weight loss, and it is essential to understand the quantity of calories that are okay for consumption. In a post shared on April 3, health coach Lea Dombrowski wrote, “Nutrition is 80% of the battle when it comes to weight loss, so eating the right amount is key. If you’re struggling to see progress, you might be overdoing it.” Also read | Weight loss without dieting? This underrated nutrient melts fat faster and fights hunger
Lea further noted down 6 warning signs that we might be consuming more calories than we need:
Constant bloating and heaviness:
If you feel stuffed, sluggish, or bloated after meals, your digestive system is overwhelmed. Eating past fullness can cause discomfort and slow your progress.
Energy crashes:
If you feel drained or need a nap after meals, it’s a sign you’re eating more than your body needs. Food comas are real.
Eating past fullness:
If you keep eating just because food is there (not because you’re hungry), it’s time to check in with your hunger cues. Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 things that helped her lose 25 kg in 4 months: 10,000 steps daily to intermittent fasting
Mindless snacking:
Grabbing bites here and there of your friend’s food or random snacks adds up fast and can easily push you into a calorie surplus.
High-calorie, low-volume foods:
If most of your diet is calorie-dense but not filling (chips, nuts, sauces, fast food), it’s easy to overeat. Focus on high-volume, nutrient-dense foods like lean proteins, fruits, and veggies. Nutrient-dense foods ensure that you stay satiated for a longer time.
No progress or weight gain:
If the scale isn’t moving, is inconsistent, or keeps creeping up, something is off in your nutrition and it is time to reassess. Also read | 'You shouldn't exercise a lot to lose weight': Nutritionist explains her unusual take on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast
“With the right nutrition paired with the right workouts consistent weight loss is possible. You just need a plan that works for you,” Lea advised.
