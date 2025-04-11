Are you eating too many calories? Health coach shares 6 warning signs to know

A weight loss journey demands the right kind of nutrition, a calorie-deficit diet and a healthy workout regimen, with mindful lifestyle tweaks. However, nutrition and calorie-deficit are often delicately balanced in weight loss, and it is essential to understand the quantity of calories that are okay for consumption. In a post shared on April 3, health coach Lea Dombrowski wrote, “Nutrition is 80% of the battle when it comes to weight loss, so eating the right amount is key. If you’re struggling to see progress, you might be overdoing it.” Also read | Weight loss without dieting? This underrated nutrient melts fat faster and fights hunger Know your calorie intake during weight loss.(Shutterstock)

Lea further noted down 6 warning signs that we might be consuming more calories than we need:

Constant bloating and heaviness:

If you feel stuffed, sluggish, or bloated after meals, your digestive system is overwhelmed. Eating past fullness can cause discomfort and slow your progress.

Energy crashes:

If you feel drained or need a nap after meals, it’s a sign you’re eating more than your body needs. Food comas are real.

Eating past fullness:

If you keep eating just because food is there (not because you're hungry), it's time to check in with your hunger cues.

Mindless snacking:

Grabbing bites here and there of your friend’s food or random snacks adds up fast and can easily push you into a calorie surplus.

High-calorie, low-volume foods:

If most of your diet is calorie-dense but not filling (chips, nuts, sauces, fast food), it’s easy to overeat. Focus on high-volume, nutrient-dense foods like lean proteins, fruits, and veggies. Nutrient-dense foods ensure that you stay satiated for a longer time.

No progress or weight gain:

If the scale isn't moving, is inconsistent, or keeps creeping up, something is off in your nutrition and it is time to reassess.

“With the right nutrition paired with the right workouts consistent weight loss is possible. You just need a plan that works for you,” Lea advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.