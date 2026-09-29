Are you paying for fitness or fancy facilities? What to know before buying an expensive gym membership

There may be no one-size-fits-all price tag for fitness, but overpaying for it may not always make sense. In an era of social media hype, fancy gyms and premium fitness centres are gaining popularity, with people willing to pay more without always knowing what they are getting in return. In this edition of ‘Is It Worth It?’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, to decode whether expensive gym memberships are actually worth the money.

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Also read | Just Like That: Are gyms creating health or causing harm?

Do you really need an expensive gym to get fit?

According to Dr Shravani, expensive gym memberships are not automatically worth the money. She highlighted that their value depends on whether the facilities, coaching, convenience and overall environment actually improve consistency and the quality of training.

A premium gym may offer better equipment, smaller training groups, qualified trainers, specialised classes, recovery facilities and longer operating hours. For someone who uses these services regularly, the additional cost can be justified because it removes barriers to exercising and provides greater accountability.

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A higher price does not guarantee better fitness outcomes.

{{^usCountry}} “However, a higher price does not guarantee better fitness outcomes,” said Dr Shravani. If a person pays for an expensive membership but visits only occasionally, the financial investment has little practical value. Similarly, many people can achieve excellent results with a reasonably equipped gym, a structured programme and progressive training. For strength, cardiovascular fitness and general health, consistency and appropriate exercise programming matter far more than whether the gym has luxury amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, a higher price does not guarantee better fitness outcomes,” said Dr Shravani. If a person pays for an expensive membership but visits only occasionally, the financial investment has little practical value. Similarly, many people can achieve excellent results with a reasonably equipped gym, a structured programme and progressive training. For strength, cardiovascular fitness and general health, consistency and appropriate exercise programming matter far more than whether the gym has luxury amenities. {{/usCountry}}

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“One factor that is often underestimated is convenience. If a more expensive gym is significantly closer to home or work, has timings that fit the person’s routine and provides an environment they genuinely enjoy, the membership may encourage greater adherence,” highlighted Dr Shravani. In that situation, the premium is effectively being paid for convenience and consistency rather than equipment alone.

Before choosing an expensive membership, people should assess how frequently they realistically expect to train.

What should you consider?

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According to Dr Shravani, before choosing an expensive membership, people should assess how frequently they realistically expect to train, whether they need professional supervision, what facilities they will actually use and whether the membership fits comfortably within their budget. “The best gym is ultimately the one a person can access consistently and use effectively. Fitness does not require an expensive membership, but a membership that supports regular exercise can be a worthwhile investment,” said Dr Shravani.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.