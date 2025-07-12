Arizona resident dies from pneumonic plague infection: Here's everything you need to know about it

An Arizona resident has reportedly died from pneumonic plague, a severe lung infection. According to a USA Today report, public health officials shared that the patient became infected with the severe form of plague and despite several ‘attempts to provide life-saving resuscitation, the patient did not recover.’ A Northern Arizona patient died this week after becoming infected with a severe form of plague. (Pexel Representative Image)

An Arizona person dies from a severe form of plague

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) said in a statement to USA TODAY on July 11, “(We) recently cared for a patient in the Flagstaff Medical Centre Emergency Department and despite appropriate initial management and attempts to provide life-saving resuscitation, the patient did not recover.” Their rapid diagnostic tests found that the patient was infected with Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes the plague.

What is Yersinia pestis?

According to the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), plague is a disease that affects humans and other mammals. It is a potentially life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Humans usually become infected through the bite of an infected rodent flea or by handling an infected animal. Plague can be cured with antibiotics, but these must be given promptly to prevent serious illness or death.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report reveals that plague can be a very severe disease in people, with a case-fatality ratio of 30% to 60% for the bubonic type, and is always fatal for the pneumonic kind when left untreated. Additionally, the pneumonic form is invariably fatal unless treated early. It is especially contagious and can trigger severe epidemics through person-to-person contact via droplets in the air.

Signs and symptoms of plague

CDC suggests patients develop fever, headache, weakness, and a rapidly developing pneumonia with shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, and sometimes bloody or watery mucus when infected with the plague.

