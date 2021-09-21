Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arjun Kapoor in intense workout video says make every day count, Malaika Arora is impressed
health

Arjun Kapoor in intense workout video says make every day count, Malaika Arora is impressed

Arjun Kapoor motivates fans to make every day count with his latest intense gym video. He shared a clip in which he did several high-octane exercises and even impressed Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor in intense workout video says make every day count, Malaika Arora is impressed(Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a special message for his followers in the latest video he posted on Instagram - make every day count. The actor has been sharing snippets from his workout routine at the gym and motivating fans to hit the grind. This latest video will also serve as a strong motivation to join the fitness bandwagon.

Taking to Instagram on September 21, Arjun posted a video of himself indulging in a high-intensity routine at the gym. He did several exercises, including running, stretches, boxing, planks, weight training routine, squats, bench presses, skipping, and more.

Arjun trained with his coach Drew Neal in the clip. He captioned the post, "It's a marathon, not a sprint. #WorkInProgress." His high-octane workout video instantly went viral after being shared and even garnered reactions from his fans and other celebrities, including Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor.

Watch the video here:

Dressed in a printed black tank top and shorts, Arjun exercised in the inspiring reel. The video begins with the actor running on a treadmill. Then, he does side plank twists, skipping, boxing, and Malasana, followed by weight training exercises. These exercises engage every muscle in the body and also help in burning calories and building endurance. 

Here's a look at the comments on Arjun's video:

Comments on Arjun Kapoor's post. 

Meanwhile, Arjun had earlier opened up about his struggles with fitness and mental health, after testing positive with the Covid-19 virus. The actor talked about how Covid-19 takes a severe toll on the body and often affects day-to-day activities. He also shared how he kickstarted his fitness routine again to help him bounce back from the illness. Read the post he shared on completing the one-year anniversary of testing positive for Covid-19. here:

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Bhoot Police. The movie also featured Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. He will be seen next in Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Disha Patani.

