IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe Covid-19, says study
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe Covid-19, says study

Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial which was stopped early due to increased number of deaths among those receiving the drug.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial which was stopped early due to increased number of deaths among those receiving the drug.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal The BMJ, noted that there was an increased number of deaths at 15 days in severe Covid-19 patients receiving tocilizumab -- contradicting earlier observational studies suggesting a benefit of the drug.

However, the scientists, including those from Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo in Brazil, said these contradictory effects need to be assessed in future studies.

They explained that the drug blocks a specific part of the immune system -- interleukin 6 -- that can go into overdrive in some Covid-19 patients.

While tocilizumab was thought to help lessen the body's inflammatory response to the virus and avert dire consequences of the disease, the study said the drug's effects are not well defined.

In the research, the scientists conducted a clinical trial comparing tocilizumab plus standard care with standard care alone in patients admitted to hospital with severe or critical Covid-19.

Their findings are based on 129 adults (average age of 57 years) with confirmed Covid-19 at nine hospitals in Brazil between 8 May and 17 July 2020.

The patients received supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation and had abnormal levels of at least two molecules linked to inflammation in their blood.

They were randomly divided into two groups -- 65 who received tocilizumab plus standard care, and 64 who received standard care alone.

Other factors, such as underlying conditions and use of other medication, were taken into account and all patients were monitored for 15 days, the study noted.

By day 15, the scientists said 18 patients in the tocilizumab group and 13 in the standard care group were receiving mechanical ventilation or died.

They said death at 15 days occurred in 11 patients in the tocilizumab group compared with two in the standard care group.

Since the increased number of deaths in the tocilizumab group raised safety concerns, the trial was stopped early, the researchers added.

In both groups, they said deaths were attributed to Covid-19 related acute respiratory failure or multiple organ dysfunction.

Citing the limitations of the study, the researchers said the sample size of the trial was small, which could affects the chances of detecting a true effect.

However, they added that the results were consistent after adjusting for levels of respiratory support needed by patients at the start of the trial.

The researchers concluded that in patients with severe or critical Covid-19, "tocilizumab plus standard care was not superior to standard care alone in improving clinical status at 15 days and might increase mortality."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arthritis medicine covid-19 study
app
Close
e-paper
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial.(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe Covid-19, says study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Treating severe Covid-19 patients with the arthritis drug tocilizumab along with standard care is no better than standard care alone in improving clinical outcomes at 15 days, says the results of a trial which was stopped early due to increased number of deaths among those receiving the drug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New tool helps calculate Covid transmission risk in poorly-ventilated places

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The research also shows that the virus spreads further than two meters in seconds in poorly-ventilated spaces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif does Pilates in new fitness video(Instagram/katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif does Pilates in new fitness video(Instagram/katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif is the latest Pilates fan, shares new video from rigorous session

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently shared a video from her extreme Pilates session. Looking radiant in a bright red co-ord set, the actor inspired us to stop procrastinating and hit the gym.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
health

Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
health

Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
health

Herd immunity could be closer than we think

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The evidence is compelling that a strong, rapid vaccination campaign could render SARS-CoV-2 less of a threat than seasonal flu through building herd immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
health

New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Two large studies give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease, and how common these flawed genes are in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.(Yahoo)
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.(Yahoo)
health

Conflicting Covid-19 results for Roche arthritis drug show more trials needed

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.(Unsplash)
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists find breakthrough in understanding 'tummy bug' bacteria (representative image)(Unsplash)
Scientists find breakthrough in understanding 'tummy bug' bacteria (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

Scientists find how bacteria causes gastroenteritis after eating raw sea food

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Scientists recently found the marine bacteria that is responsible behind an upset stomach after eating raw or undercooked shellfish such as oysters and mussels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video(Instagram/varundvn)
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video(Instagram/varundvn)
health

Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Loss of smell may be best predictor of Covid-19, research confirms

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The research found that only around half of patients with a loss of smell got their sense of smell back after forty days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.(ANI)
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.(ANI)
health

Burnout among health care professions a public health concern during pandemic

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(WebMD)
Representational image(WebMD)
health

Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
A new study by Yale University explains that the abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis (MS) by attacking and damaging the central nervous system can be set off by the lack of a specific fatty acid in fat tissue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP