As Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about jaundice-induced speech impairment since birth, doctors share early warning signs

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut in March 2025 with Nadaaniyan, was asked about how he 'struggled with his speech because of a hearing disability since birth' in a May 12 interview with GQ India. Ibrahim, who is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, shared his personal experience with jaundice-induced speech impairment, and said he had to work extensively with speech coaches and therapists to improve his speech. Also read | Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals speech, hearing issues Did you know childhood jaundice can potentially lead to speech impairment and other developmental delays? (Representative picture: Freepik)

What Ibrahim said about his speech impairment

Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I’ve had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It’s not perfect; I’m still working really hard on it.”

Early hearing screening

Ibrahim's speech is still a work in progress, and he continues to work on improving it. However, his experience highlights the importance of addressing childhood and newborn jaundice promptly and providing necessary support for babies and children with speech impairments. Jaundice is the yellow colour seen on the skin of some newborn babies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors stressed the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, told HT Lifestyle that newborn and childhood jaundice can lead to complications like hearing loss and speech difficulties. She said that 'most people don’t realise that something as common as jaundice in newborns can sometimes lead to long-term effects, especially when it affects the brainstem or auditory pathways'.

She added: “When bilirubin levels are too high and not treated in time, they can cause damage that may affect a child’s ability to hear properly, and that can significantly delay speech development.”

Dr Pradip Uppal, director and consultant ENT, Jupiter Hospital, Thane added, “Newborn jaundice is generally harmless and will often go away by itself. Bilirubbin, however, if it gets too high and goes unnoticed, may impact areas of the brain that control hearing and motor function. Although unlikely, this type of injury can cause problems such as hearing loss or delayed speech as the child matures.”

Speech therapy

Sharing tips for parents, Dr Goyal said, "Parents need to look out for early warning signs such as minimal babbling, failure to respond to sound, or difficulty with word formation past age two." She added that speech therapy can be beneficial for children with speech impairments caused by jaundice or other conditions.

Dr Goyal said, “The good news is that early hearing screening, brain imaging if necessary, and ongoing speech therapy can be a game-changer. We've witnessed numerous children gain confidence and communication skills with the proper interventions. All children deserve that opportunity, and the sooner we intervene, the more favorable the outcomes.”

Untreated jaundice can lead to serious complications, including brain damage, hearing loss, and speech problems. Hence, Dr Uppal suggested, “Vigilance early on is crucial. Jaundice that lasts longer than the first week must be thoroughly evaluated. Early interventions like phototherapy and continuous developmental assessment are important in the prevention of long-term complications.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.