IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids

Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:50 AM IST

Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.

The study, led by the Queen Mary University of London, is in collaboration with the University of Bristol and the University of Southampton, UK, and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden. In the UK, 1.1 million children (1 in 11) are currently receiving treatment for asthma and most adult asthma begins in childhood. The NHS spends around £1 billion a year treating and caring for people with asthma.

Senior author, Professor Seif Shaheen from the Queen Mary University of London, said: "Asthma is the most common chronic condition in childhood and we currently don't know how to prevent it. It is possible that a poor diet may increase the risk of developing asthma, but until now most studies have taken 'snap-shots', measuring diet and asthma over a short period of time. Instead, we measured diet and then followed up children over many years to see who developed asthma and who didn't.

"Whilst we cannot say for certain that eating more fish will prevent asthma in children, based on our findings, it would nevertheless be sensible for children in the UK to consume more fish, as few currently achieve recommended intake."

Fish is of particular interest because it is a rich source of the long chain omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which have anti-inflammatory properties.

The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, used data from a large UK birth cohort, Children of the 90s, which recruited mothers who were pregnant in the early 1990s and has been following up their offspring ever since. They analysed the association between intake of EPA and DHA from fish at 7 years of age (estimated by food frequency questionnaires) and incidence of new cases of doctor-diagnosed asthma at 11-14 years of age.

Long chain omega-3 intake from fish was not associated with asthma in the cohort as a whole (4,543 people). However, the team looked in more detail at children with a particular genetic make-up. More than half of the children carried a common variant in the fatty acid desaturase (FADS) gene which is associated with lower levels of long chain omega-3 fatty acids in the blood. In these children, a higher dietary intake of long chain omega-3 fatty acids was associated with a lower risk of asthma. The risk was 51 per cent lower, comparing those in the top quartile of long chain omega-3 intake with those in the bottom quartile.

Furthermore, this finding was also found in an independent birth cohort study in Sweden (BAMSE).

As they have only found an observational association, the researchers caution that they cannot say for certain that a higher intake of long chain omega-3 fatty acids in childhood can prevent the subsequent development of asthma. The next step is to see if higher intake is also associated with a lower risk of exacerbations in children who already have asthma.

The project was funded by the Rosetrees Trust and The Bloom Foundation. The UK Medical Research Council, Wellcome and the University of Bristol provide core support for Children of the 90s.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asthma prevention omega-3
app
Close
e-paper
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
health

Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A recent study has revealed how the loss of fat in the midface - the area between the eyes and mouth - over time accelerates facial ageing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The brain is the organ of central command which activates and manages autonomic responses to trauma and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Trying to beat a coke habit with cannabis? Not so fast!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Cannabidiol, a chemical in the cannabis Sativa plant, isn't an effective way to reduce your dependence on cocaine, researchers have find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Serious complications during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
As per new research females who have had serious complications during pregnancy are at a greater risk of dying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
health

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in the images as she donned crop tops and leggings, caressing her pregnant belly for a new ad campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
health

Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
health

Gym closed? No problem. Tahira Kashyap shows how to regain fitness at home

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • ‘Chalo get moving with me’: Tahira Kashyap tells fans that ‘it’s never too late’ to get your health routine back and we are already brushing aside mid-week blues and workout excuses with these exercises at home, courtesy her encouraging fitness video | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'.(Unsplash)
The study was published in the 'European Heart Journal'.(Unsplash)
health

Study links pregnancy complications, menopause to heart disease risk in women

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:13 AM IST
A recent study found that pregnancy complications and early menopause increase women's future risk of heart disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).(Yahoo)
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).(Yahoo)
health

Brain training may help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study suggested that Neurofeedback, also called 'brain training' may be an effective treatment for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.(ANI)
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.(ANI)
health

To ward off cancer, other diseases we need to change lifestyle, by innovation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The key factor in preventing non-communicable diseases is lifestyle management at the individual level with a focus on such innovations, which can help increase the awareness of risk factors management in society, claim an international team of researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.(AP)
Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.(AP)
health

Good prevention efforts can keep Covid-19 transmission in schools quite low

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • In a recent study, scientists have said that it’s re-assuring that the kind of Covid-19 spread seen in US nursing homes and other places hasn’t been noted in schools with prevention measures but extracurricular activities like sports, have triggered coronavirus spread in some places
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why toddlers who use touchscreens may be more distractible

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Toddlers with high daily touchscreen use are less able to resist distraction compared to toddlers with no or low touchscreen use - according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff wishes fans on Republic Day in his own style(Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)
Tiger Shroff wishes fans on Republic Day in his own style(Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)
health

Tiger Shroff sends a flying Republic Day wish from gym in new fitness post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating video of himself nailing a flying kick in his gym while holding the Indian Flag in his hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP