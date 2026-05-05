Asthma worsens around 2-4 am? Pulmonologist explains why this happens and shares what to do during an attack

Symptoms do not occur evenly throughout the day. Asthma symptoms, in particular, are known to worsen in the middle of the night, with flare-ups commonly occurring between 2-4 am. During these episodes, patients may wake up gasping for breath, with a tight chest and severe breathlessness, making asthma much worse in the early morning hours. This is a serious issue, as accessing emergency care late at night takes time as well. This is why one needs to be prepared in advance, in case such a situation arises. It applies both to the people afflicted with asthma and their family members.



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To get a better understanding of why asthma flares up in the early morning hours, it is important to look at the body's natural rhythm and changes that occur during sleep. Let's take a closer look at what's inside the body during this time that can trigger sudden asthma flare-ups. In an interview, Dr Davinder Kundra, HOD- pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi, explained the physiological changes that drive these nighttime symptoms.

“Waking up in the middle of the night, struggling to breathe, with a tight chest and a sense of panic, is something many asthma patients are familiar with. For most, these episodes tend to occur between 2–4 am, often mistaken as anxiety or a bad dream.” The doctor observed how it could look like an anxiety attack, but the breathlessness is actually a flare-up.

Often in anxiety attacks or when woken up from a bad dream, rapid breaths are common, but asthma's breathlessness should not be mistaken, as it is entirely different. You need to address it immediately and take active measures, otherwise it may take a life-threatening turn.