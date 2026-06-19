Avocados are healthy, but are they essential? Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach explains and shares budget-friendly swaps

You've probably seen avocado toast all over social media and cafés, and maybe even reached for the fruit at the grocery store – only to do a double-take at the price tag. Avocados have become the poster child of healthy eating, popular for their creamy texture, versatility, and impressive nutritional profile. But with prices often soaring, many wonder: are avocados truly irreplaceable, or can you get the same benefits from foods that are far easier on the wallet?

Is it essential to add avocados in your diet? Read more to find out!(Pexel)

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Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia, is cutting through the hype surrounding avocados and their hefty price tag. In an Instagram video shared on June 18, he breaks down whether the trendy fruit is truly worth the cost, how beneficial it really is, and whether it is an essential part of a healthy diet or simply an overrated health fad.

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{{^usCountry}} Are avocados essential? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Are avocados essential? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Siddhartha, avocados are undoubtedly nutritious, packed with healthy fats and fibre that promote satiety and help keep you fuller for longer. However, despite their impressive nutrient profile, the fitness coach emphasises that avocados are far from essential. Many of the nutrients they provide can be easily obtained from other, far more affordable foods, making them a choice rather than a necessity in a healthy diet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Siddhartha, avocados are undoubtedly nutritious, packed with healthy fats and fibre that promote satiety and help keep you fuller for longer. However, despite their impressive nutrient profile, the fitness coach emphasises that avocados are far from essential. Many of the nutrients they provide can be easily obtained from other, far more affordable foods, making them a choice rather than a necessity in a healthy diet. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “An avocado costs ₹250, but is it even healthy? Healthy fat, fibre keeps you fuller for longer. So yes, avocados are generally healthy. But do you even need to eat one every day? So avocados are great and recently they are the hype. Everybody wants to eat an avocado toast. But let's understand that yes, avocado is a great source of healthy fat, but nothing in an avocado is irreplaceable.”

Healthy replacements for avocados

Siddhartha recommends turning to more affordable foods, such as eggs, almonds, and seeds, to get a healthy dose of good fats in your diet. Olive oil, too, can be an excellent source. While avocados can certainly be part of a balanced diet if you enjoy them, he stresses that they are by no means indispensable.

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There are plenty of budget-friendly alternatives that offer comparable nutritional benefits, so if avocados do not fit your budget, there's no need to buy into the hype surrounding the fruit.

The fitness coach highlights, “Instead of getting healthy fats from an avocado, you can get healthy fats from say an egg or you can have some almonds for healthy fat. Even something like olive oil can be a great source of healthy fat. So, an avocado is healthy but not essential. If you like to eat avocados, please go ahead, but know that they are not irreplaceable. Healthy eating isn’t about eating the trendiest food. It’s about eating what works for your lifestyle and budget.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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