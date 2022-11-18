Ayurveda expert on amazing benefits of lauki juice, shares winter special recipe

Lauki or bottle gourd is a storehouse of many amazing nutrients and it is not without reason people incorporate this green vegetable into their weight loss or detox regime. Also known as kaddu and dudhi along with many other regional names, bottle gourd can be turned into many delicious recipes from kofta, bharta, halwa, to crispy fritters. However, lauki juice is the most popular preparation among health enthusiasts. It is usually round or bottle-shaped and can be cooked in a jiffy. (Also read: How a bitter lauki juice could land you in serious trouble. Know from doctors)

Lauki juice is good for heart health and also for people with diabetes. It is rich in fibre and antioxidants and helps keep the digestion in top shape. Lauki juice can also give you glowing skin as it removes toxins from the body. It can even stop premature greying of hair.

"Green vegetables are known as the powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins. One such vegetable is bottle gourd which grows in our farm. We call it Dudhi in Gujarati and it is known as Lauki in Hindi. It has numerous health benefits, not only does it have a cooling effect, but it also keeps check on your blood pressure. What's more? It can help you get rid of those grey hair and even wrinkles. Not only health, but it can also deal with beauty-related problems," wrote Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post.

She also talked about other benefits of lauki juice:

- Natural cleanser

Lauki juice acts as a natural cleanser and removes toxicity from the body. Instead of going for fad detox programmes, just buy a lauki from your neighbourhood sabziwala.

- Hair health

Bottle gourd can also improve your hair health. Applying lauki juice on the scalp can get rid of baldness and premature greying of hair.

- Heart health

Bottle gourd is a cardio-tonic and diuretic. It is cold in nature. It is also used to treat pain, ulcer, fever, and respiratory disorders as it balances Vata and Pitts.

- Diabetes

Bottle gourd is amazing for controlling blood sugar too with its high water content and fibre. In some countries, it is traditionally used to treat diabetes.

Dr Bhavsar also shared bottle gourd juice recipe for winters that can be easily made at home.

BOTTLE GOURD JUICE RECIPE FOR WINTER

Ingredients

• 2 medium-sized lauki, peeled, deseeded and chopped

• 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds

• 15 to 20 mint leaves

• 2 to 3 tablespoons of lemon juice

Salt as per your taste (not for blood pressure and heart patients).

Recipe:

- In a blender, put the lauki, ginger, mint leaves, salt and cumin seeds.

- Next, add a cup of water and blend for 3-4 minutes.

- Add lemon juice, salt and mix well.

Sieve the juice and drink it early morning every day.

- Since its winter in India, I suggest to boil the gourd before juicing it so you don't catch cold or cough and it is easy on the gut. Raw juice is difficult to digest for people with poor gut health so boiled gourd is best.

Having this juice the first thing in the morning can set you up for the rest of the day.

