Ayurveda expert on rules to have lemon and honey water to lose weight; dos and don'ts

Lemon and honey with warm water on empty stomach is touted to be the ultimate detox drink that could help one lose weight, aid in constipation, prevent bloating and cleanse your liver. Considering its preparation requires minimum effort and the ingredients are readily available, many of us have tried it at some point or the other. Besides, both lemon and honey have their own set of benefits for health and it seems like there are zero side-effects of having this easy-to-make drink every morning. While lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C, flavonoids, potassium among other things, honey helps in wound healing, burn healing and improved heart health. So, can one safely have lemon and honey water without any worry? (Also read: Why drinking warm water with honey can be harmful for you as per Ayurveda)

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post says that lemon and honey water does help in melting fat but warns that it's not for everyone and shares tips on how to check its suitability.

"Having lemon and honey with warm water first thing in the morning helps you lose weight - this is something most of you have heard, right? But how many of you believe it? OR have actually given it a try? And if you have tried it- for how many has it worked? Some of you would say-it works, while others would say it doesn’t work and there are always some of us who want to know whether it works or not and only then would give it a shot, right?" says Dr Bhavsar.

The Ayurveda expert shares the benefits of having lemon-honey water and also side-effects for certain people.

BENEFITS OF LEMON-HONEY WATER

• Lemon and honey do help you burn or melt fat but one must exercise and take care of the food too.

• It helps you detox your liver as well.

• Gets you rid of bloating and heavy abdomen.

But does that mean you should start having it daily without thinking or knowing if it suits you or not? Dr Bhavsar suggests one should always try it for a few days and see how it makes you feel.

LEMON AND HONEY WATER: THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND BEFORE YOU TRY IT

Lemon and honey water is not for everyone(Unsplash)

1. Make sure the water is not too warm because honey can only be added in lukewarm, not hot water. Honey turns toxic in hot water. Do not add more than 1 tsp of honey.

2. Begin with only half a lemon. If it suits you, make it 1 lemon.

LEMON AND HONEY WATER: HOW TO KNOW IF IT SUITS YOU

- If it makes you feel light, doesn't give you a heartburn, make your teeth sour and sensitive, give you mouth ulcers and make you feel uncomfortable or weird, then you can have it.

LEMON AND HONEY WATER: WHEN TO AVOID

- If you have arthritis, hyperacidity, weak bones, weak teeth, mouth ulcers, etc- then it's best to not have lemon as it might worse your condition otherwise, you’re good to give it a try.

