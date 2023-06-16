Kidney disease is a serious health concern that affects a lot of women and various factors contribute to the development and progression of kidney disease in women, ranging from biological to lifestyle-related causes. It is important to raise awareness about this issue and Ayurveda experts claim that certain Ayurvedic practices can play a significant role in managing kidney disease in women.

Ayurveda for kidney: 7 reasons for kidney disease in women, Ayurvedic tips that can help in managing them (Photo by Twitter/bkkidneycare)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet, Founder and Director at Karma Ayurveda, claimed, “Ayurveda provides a holistic treatment of kidneys that have been damaged due to a medical condition. Since the treatment is natural, it has zero to minimal side effects. Ayurveda works on the root cause of the problem and helps in managing different types of kidney diseases. For instance, some Ayurvedic treatments make use of diuretic herbs such as Parsley, Varuna, and Celery to flush out small kidney stones. Other works by treating the Doshas (imbalances) in the body and healing it naturally. The treatment reduces the uric acid concentration in the blood and maintains the levels of electrolytes, thus posing less burden on the kidney and allowing it to heal. Together with yoga and dietary changes, Ayurveda has been shown to optimize kidney function.”

Highlighting that oftentimes kidney diseases occur as a complication of a medical condition Dr Puneet revealed that while some kidney diseases are found both in men and women, others can be specific to women or increasingly found in women. These include -

Pregnancy: Pregnancy can at times cause a strain on the women’s kidneys and hamper their function.

Pregnancy can at times cause a strain on the women’s kidneys and hamper their function. Hormonal imbalance: Conditions like PCOS in women can also put them at an increased risk for chronic kidney disease.

Conditions like PCOS in women can also put them at an increased risk for chronic kidney disease. Urinary tract Infection: Women are more prone to contract urinary tract infections (UTIs) than men. When left untreated, UTIs in women can lead to renal damage.

Women are more prone to contract urinary tract infections (UTIs) than men. When left untreated, UTIs in women can lead to renal damage. Diabetes: Uncontrolled elevated blood sugar levels when overlooked for a prolonged time can result in kidney failure.

Uncontrolled elevated blood sugar levels when overlooked for a prolonged time can result in kidney failure. Breast cancer: Chemotherapy has been found to increase the risk of acute kidney injury in women treated for breast cancer.

Chemotherapy has been found to increase the risk of acute kidney injury in women treated for breast cancer. Stress: Chronic stress can lead to kidney stone formation, affecting the flow of urine and causing excruciating pain.

Chronic stress can lead to kidney stone formation, affecting the flow of urine and causing excruciating pain. Hypertension: High blood pressure can constrict the blood vessels of the kidneys and is the leading cause of kidney disease and kidney failure.

Dr Shilpi Singh Chauhan, BAMS, BAMS, PGDPK, elaborated upon the 7 reasons for kidney disease in women and how Ayurveda can help in managing them -

Hormonal Changes: Women experience several hormonal changes throughout their lives, such as during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. These hormonal fluctuations can impact kidney function and increase the risk of kidney disease. Ayurveda offers holistic approaches to balance hormones naturally, using herbs, lifestyle modifications, and dietary recommendations tailored to individual needs. Ayurvedic treatments help regulate hormonal levels and promote kidney health.

Women experience several hormonal changes throughout their lives, such as during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. These hormonal fluctuations can impact kidney function and increase the risk of kidney disease. Ayurveda offers holistic approaches to balance hormones naturally, using herbs, lifestyle modifications, and dietary recommendations tailored to individual needs. Ayurvedic treatments help regulate hormonal levels and promote kidney health. Autoimmune Disorders: Autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, are more prevalent in women and can cause kidney damage. Ayurveda focuses on strengthening the immune system and reducing inflammation through specialized herbal formulations and therapies. These approaches can support the body's natural defenses, potentially slowing down the progression of kidney disease.

Autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, are more prevalent in women and can cause kidney damage. Ayurveda focuses on strengthening the immune system and reducing inflammation through specialized herbal formulations and therapies. These approaches can support the body's natural defenses, potentially slowing down the progression of kidney disease. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): UTIs are common in women and, if left untreated, can lead to kidney infections and damage. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy urinary tract through lifestyle practices, herbal remedies, and Ayurvedic formulations. These natural interventions can help prevent and manage UTIs, reducing the risk of kidney disease.

UTIs are common in women and, if left untreated, can lead to kidney infections and damage. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy urinary tract through lifestyle practices, herbal remedies, and Ayurvedic formulations. These natural interventions can help prevent and manage UTIs, reducing the risk of kidney disease. Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD): Polycystic Kidney Disease is a genetic condition that can affect both men and women. However, women with PKD often experience more severe symptoms. Ayurveda offers personalized treatment plans for PKD that focus on reducing cyst formation, managing pain, and supporting kidney function. Ayurvedic therapies, such as Panchakarma, can help detoxify the body and improve overall kidney health.

Polycystic Kidney Disease is a genetic condition that can affect both men and women. However, women with PKD often experience more severe symptoms. Ayurveda offers personalized treatment plans for PKD that focus on reducing cyst formation, managing pain, and supporting kidney function. Ayurvedic therapies, such as Panchakarma, can help detoxify the body and improve overall kidney health. High Blood Pressure and Diabetes: High blood pressure and diabetes are leading causes of kidney disease in women. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels through a combination of dietary modifications, herbal remedies, stress management techniques, and regular exercise. Ayurvedic treatments can help manage these conditions effectively, reducing the risk of kidney disease.

High blood pressure and diabetes are leading causes of kidney disease in women. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels through a combination of dietary modifications, herbal remedies, stress management techniques, and regular exercise. Ayurvedic treatments can help manage these conditions effectively, reducing the risk of kidney disease. Lifestyle Factors: Unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking, can contribute to kidney disease. Ayurveda emphasizes the significance of adopting a balanced lifestyle, including a wholesome diet, regular physical activity, stress management techniques, and avoiding harmful habits. These lifestyle modifications can promote kidney health and reduce the risk of kidney disease.

She concluded, “Kidney disease poses a significant health challenge for women, but Ayurveda offers a comprehensive approach to manage and prevent its progression. By addressing hormonal imbalances, autoimmune disorders, UTIs, PKD, high blood pressure, diabetes and promoting a healthy lifestyle, Ayurveda can positively impact kidney health.”