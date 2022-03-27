Ayurveda tips to get relief from period cramps

Period cramps can be unbearable for many. They can be so bad for some women that they could make even daily activities quite strenuous due to severe pain. Menstrual cramps happen due to contractions in the uterus or womb to shed the built-up lining due to which lower abdomen pain is reported. The pain can extend to lower back, groin and upper thighs and make life really difficult for people who experience it. Apart from the pain, some women also complain of headaches, nausea and vomiting. (Also read: Period cramps? Effective remedies to deal with Dysmenorrhoea)

If you are someone who experiences severe period pain, you need to make some lifestyle changes that could help you get relief. Ayurveda says waking up with the sun or following circadian rhythm can help you with pain associated with monthly cycles.

"Wake up before or with the Sun, have your breakfast after sunrise and your dinner before or within one hour of sunset. It helps with hormonal balance," writes Dr Dixa Bhavsar, Ayurveda doctor in her recent Instagram post.

Another thing that people suffering with menstrual pain can do is to have soaked nuts every morning while ditching caffeine.

"Avoid caffeine and have these nuts every morning - 5 soaked raisins, 4 soaked almonds, 2 soaked walnuts, 1 soaked date/fig," shares Dr Bhavsar.

Practicing Yoga and Meditation

Yoga practices and poses are known to release stress and balance hormones. They also improve blood circulation in the body. Practicing them every day could prepare your body for your monthly cycle.

"Staying active can increase circulation around the pelvic region and release endorphins to counteract the prostaglandins (that cause the uterine muscles to contract during menstruation). Pranayama like anuloma-viloma and bhramari and asanas like Vajrasana, Balasana, Bhadrasana, Shavasana are ideal during periods as they are relaxing for the body and easy to perform as well. Mild asanas will instantly ease your pain. Also get enough rest physically and mentally," says the Ayurveda expert.

Stay hydrated, have soothing teas

Drinking good amounts of water and staying well-hydrated is good for relieving cramps. It also helps with bloating and other digestive troubles.

"Drinking water is very important during menses as it helps with issues like bloating and others. Drink flavoured mineral water for a new twist on hydration. Make a pitcher of mint water to drink throughout the day. Staying well-hydrated isn't just good for cramps, it's good for your overall health," says the expert.

Dr Bhavsar suggests her followers to consume Ayurvedic teas like CCF tea, mint tea, ajwain tea, fenugreek tea to ease cramps.