Ayurvedic experts on management of chronic kidney disease through Ayurveda

According to Ayurveda experts, the traditional system of medicine in India offers holistic approaches to managing various health conditions, including chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, it is important to note that Ayurveda should be used as a complementary approach alongside conventional medical care for CKD and one should always consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner and their healthcare provider before making any changes to the treatment plan.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli, kidney stone, renal failure, protein in urine, high urea levels are several other problems are outcomes of toxin accumulation in the kidneys. Here are some effective Ayurvedic herbs to manage and prevent kidney diseases, suggested by Dr Nitika Kohli.(Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet, Founder and Director of Karma Ayurveda, shared, “Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) or Chronic Renal Failure (CRF) refers to irreversible deterioration in renal function, which develops over a period. The conventional or usual approach to the management of CKD includes dialysis and kidney transplant. However, these treatments are not affordable for most of the Indian population due to economic reasons. This has created a need for exploring a safe and alternative therapy that can reduce the requirement of dialysis and postpone renal transplantation. Ayurveda or Ayurvedic treatment has been found to be a silver bullet in many cases. The cost of treatment by the ancient Indian science is much lower in comparison to the conventional ways, making it an affordable option for most of the Indian population.”

He informed, “Although dialysis and transplant are common solutions that kidney patients take in their later stages, they might have many side effects as well. For instance, there are chances of kidneys getting rejected in a transplant or suffering kidney infections during dialysis. Considering these risks, Ayurveda treatment for treating kidney ailments is more effective in the long run. Ayurveda not only works positively but also sympathetically for eliminating any kind of kidney damage signs and reviving damaged kidney cells. Ayurvedic treatment has been found to treat patients who are suffering from stage four chronic kidney disease (CKD) and stage 5 CKD without any help of dialysis or transplant. In this way, Ayurveda has medically proven that damaged kidneys can be revived with time with the use of herbal medications along with diet plans.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr M M Bahadur, Director of Administration Nephrology and Kidney Transplant at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, explained, “Kidneys are a pair of organs located towards the lower back. They filter blood, remove toxins from the body and excrete them in urine. Additional functions served by the kidneys include regulation of blood pressure, maintaining water balance and acid balance. They also play a role in maintaining red blood cell production and activation of vitamin D. Kidney failure occurs when kidneys lose the ability to filter waste from blood. Ayurvedic, indigenous and herbal medicines are alternative and traditional systems of medicine that use herbs and other botanicals to treat various health conditions. Ayurveda is an important traditional Indian system of medicine. Ayurvedic medications are useful in the treatment of various health conditions as well for improving health and boosting immunity. Indigenous medications may have diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties. However, some of these medicines can cause harm to the kidneys and even lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD).”

He elaborated, “If certain elements in these medications exceed daily limits, then such elements can be harmful to the body. They may damage the kidney as well as other organs such liver and nervous system.There are several reasons why these medicines can cause kidney damage. They may contain aristolochic acid, a toxic compound that can cause progressive interstitial nephritis and urothelial cancer. These medications may be substituted with other herbs. They may be contaminated with heavy metals, pesticides or other toxic substances that are harmful to the kidneys. They may interact with other medicines and potentiate their nephrotoxic effects. Some compounds may have high levels of potassium or phosphorus, which can be harmful for people with kidney disease who need to limit these minerals in their diet.All kidney failures are not permanent. Some patients may develop reversible type of kidney failure known as acute kidney injury due to the above medications. This type of kidney failure resolves after stopping the indigenous medication. Others have permanent type of renal failure known as chronic kidney disease, which is progressive and irreversible in nature.”

According to Dr M M Bahadur, few patients can also develop crystals in urine, kidney stones and damage to the kidney filters—glomeruli. He revealed, “Symptoms of kidney failure include reduced amount of urine, swelling of feet, breathlessness, drowsiness, fatigue, nausea, seizures and coma. Sometimes these symptoms are attributed to other conditions. Also, patients may be asymptomatic during early stages of kidney damage. Hence many patients with kidney disease may be unaware about the condition, until advanced damage due to indigenous medications.Therefore, it is important to use caution with herbal supplements, health supplements and slimming herbs if you have kidney disease or are at risk of developing it. Over-the-counter use of such products should be avoided. You should always consult your health care provider, ayurvedic specialist or dietitian, before taking any such medications and inform them about all the medicines you are taking. Ayurvedic medications should be used for treatment only in consultation with experts in the field of Ayurveda.”

Echoing that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition that can lead to kidney failure if left untreated, Dr Preet Pal Thak, Co-Founder of Glamyo Health, said, “While modern medicine offers several treatments for CKD, many people are also turning to alternative therapies, such as Ayurveda, to help manage their symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Ayurveda offers several natural remedies and lifestyle changes that can help manage chronic kidney disease.”

As per him, these include -

Diet: A healthy diet is essential for managing CKD. Ayurveda recommends a diet that is rich in plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, and low in animal-based foods, such as meat and dairy. Additionally, foods that are high in potassium and phosphorus, such as bananas and dairy, should be limited.

A healthy diet is essential for managing CKD. Ayurveda recommends a diet that is rich in plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, and low in animal-based foods, such as meat and dairy. Additionally, foods that are high in potassium and phosphorus, such as bananas and dairy, should be limited. Herbal remedies: Ayurvedic herbs, such as Punarnava, Gokshura, and Varuna, can be used to help manage the symptoms of CKD. These herbs have diuretic properties, which can help remove excess fluid from the body and reduce swelling.

Ayurvedic herbs, such as Punarnava, Gokshura, and Varuna, can be used to help manage the symptoms of CKD. These herbs have diuretic properties, which can help remove excess fluid from the body and reduce swelling. Lifestyle changes: Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to manage CKD. This includes getting regular exercise, practicing stress-reduction techniques, such as Yoga and meditation and avoiding smoking and alcohol.

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to manage CKD. This includes getting regular exercise, practicing stress-reduction techniques, such as Yoga and meditation and avoiding smoking and alcohol. Panchakarma: Panchakarma is an Ayurvedic detoxification therapy that can help remove toxins from the body and improve kidney function. It involves a combination of massage, herbal remedies and other therapies.

Panchakarma is an Ayurvedic detoxification therapy that can help remove toxins from the body and improve kidney function. It involves a combination of massage, herbal remedies and other therapies. Acupuncture: Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese therapy that involves inserting needles into specific points on the body. It has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain associated with CKD.

Dr Preet Pal Thak concluded, “While Ayurveda can be effective in managing the symptoms of CKD, it is important to note that it should not be used as a replacement for modern medical treatments. Individuals with CKD should continue to work closely with their healthcare provider to monitor their condition and adjust their treatment plan as needed. Additionally, it is essential to ensure that any Ayurvedic remedies or therapies are safe and appropriate for the individual's specific condition. Some herbs and therapies may interact with medications or exacerbate certain symptoms, so it is important to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner who is experienced in treating CKD.”