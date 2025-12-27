Bengaluru nutritionist shares '2025's biggest lies' that you need to stop believing in New Year 2026

As you enter 2026, it is time to let go of certain health misconceptions that may be inadvertently holding you back from reaching your optimum wellness goals. It is crucial to separate fact from fiction. On social media and even through word of mouth, you may get swayed into believing baseless myths that otherwise sound convincing but silently wreak havoc on your health, gradually. Find out about protein intake's trend. (Adobe stock)

Before you jot down wellness goals for next year, let's focus on understanding the truths behind common nutrition beliefs, identifying what works and what doesn't. This way, you also minimise setbacks and untoward surprises.

Bengaluru-based nutritionist Anupama Menon took to Instagram on December 25 to address some of the common myths and dispelled each of them with facts.

Here are some of the myths:

1. More protein is always better

With so much emphasis on protein and daily protein intake, it is easy to assume that eating more protein will automatically improve muscle growth and overall strength.

But the nutritionist warned that the more the merrier approach does not apply to protein. She noted, "Whether you can digest and absorb protein is what matters" This means protein intake is only useful if your body can properly digest, absorb and utilise it. It is better instead to maintain protein intake based on your body weight and individual needs rather than simply loading up on it.

2. If you are taking supplements, it can cover up for poor diet

Supplements are all the rage in the wellness world, from social media posts to supermarket aisles, and they are frequently sought out. But can they really make up for a poor diet? According to Anupama, the answer is no. She explained, “Food first. Then deficiency, timing and absorption of the supplement matter.”

So you cannot whimsically pop in a supplement if you regularly neglect to follow a balanced diet. Supplements are not meant to replace whole foods. Moreover, supplements are only efficient if someone has a natural deficiency.

3. Foods that are bad for everyone

Every other day, you will hear someone discarding an entire food group from their diet, sometimes dairy, sometimes carbs like wheat or white rice, labelled as ‘bad for everyone.’ The nutritionist highlighted this common habit, warning that such extreme exclusions are not good. Anupama shared that in the end, it's the content and food sensitivity test that matters. So it rules out the notion that many may have, after all, no single food is universally bad. People's digestive response, food tolerance and sensitivity vary largely. Blindly eliminating food groups because it is trending also evokes unnecessary fear around food.

4. Being bloated and tired is normal

Many people experience health-related issues, from bloating to exhaustion, daily. Not only with themselves but also in those around them.

But here's the catch: the nutritionist warned that just because something is common does not mean it is normal. Many people mistake these symptoms for normal, ending up brushing off any discomfort. In the end, it can lead to long-term health issues or even mask underlying problems that may require prompt medical attention.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.