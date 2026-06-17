Bengaluru psychiatrist explains how to choose the right meditation, shares safe yoga tips for busy professionals

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HT Health Talk: Bengaluru psychiatrist Dr Sharadhi C debunks the biggest myths surrounding meditation, yoga, and mindfulness. (Pinterest)

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This week, we address questions regarding the intersection of mental health and physical well-being – how to navigate meditation, yoga, and mindfulness effectively without causing frustration or physical injury. To provide clear, practical, and scientifically sound strategies, HT Lifestyle tapped with Dr Sharadhi C, consultant, psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, to demystify these ancient practices for the modern lifestyle.

1. What is the true objective of meditation if 'clearing the mind' of all thoughts is unrealistic?

The true objective of meditation is not to completely stop or clear all thoughts, because the human mind naturally produces thoughts throughout the day. Instead, meditation helps people become more aware of their thoughts, emotions, and bodily sensations without reacting to them immediately. The goal is to develop attention, emotional balance, and self-awareness. With regular practice, individuals learn to observe thoughts without getting caught up in worry, stress, or negative thinking patterns. This can improve concentration, reduce anxiety, enhance emotional regulation, and promote overall mental well-being. Meditation is about changing one’s relationship with thoughts, not eliminating them.

2. How can someone choose the right type of meditation when managing acute anxiety versus general everyday stress?

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{{^usCountry}} The choice of meditation depends on the intensity of stress and the individual’s emotional state. For acute anxiety, techniques that focus on the present moment, such as guided breathing, grounding exercises, or body scan meditation, are often more helpful because they calm the nervous system and reduce overwhelming thoughts. During severe anxiety, silent meditation may sometimes feel difficult. For general everyday stress, mindfulness meditation, loving-kindness meditation, or simple breath awareness can be effective in improving emotional balance and resilience over time. The best meditation is one that feels comfortable, can be practiced consistently, and helps the individual feel more focused, calm, and in control. 3. What are the most effective 60-second mindfulness exercises for busy professionals to use during high-stress workdays? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The choice of meditation depends on the intensity of stress and the individual’s emotional state. For acute anxiety, techniques that focus on the present moment, such as guided breathing, grounding exercises, or body scan meditation, are often more helpful because they calm the nervous system and reduce overwhelming thoughts. During severe anxiety, silent meditation may sometimes feel difficult. For general everyday stress, mindfulness meditation, loving-kindness meditation, or simple breath awareness can be effective in improving emotional balance and resilience over time. The best meditation is one that feels comfortable, can be practiced consistently, and helps the individual feel more focused, calm, and in control. 3. What are the most effective 60-second mindfulness exercises for busy professionals to use during high-stress workdays? {{/usCountry}}

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Short mindfulness exercises can be very effective for reducing stress during a busy workday. One simple technique is focused breathing, where a person slowly inhales for four counts and exhales for six counts for one minute. Another is the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding exercise, which involves noticing things you can see, hear, and feel around you to bring attention back to the present moment. A quick body scan, where tension in the shoulders, jaw, and neck is identified and relaxed, can also help. Even taking 60 seconds to pause, observe thoughts without judgment, and refocus on the current task can improve concentration and emotional balance.

4. Why does focusing on the breath cause some people to feel more anxious, and what alternative focal points can be used instead?

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Focusing on the breath can sometimes increase anxiety in certain individuals, especially those who are highly sensitive to physical sensations or who experience panic attacks. Paying close attention to breathing may make them more aware of changes in their heartbeat, chest tightness, or breathing pattern, which can trigger anxious thoughts and discomfort. In such cases, alternative focal points may be more helpful. People can focus on sounds in the environment, the feeling of their feet touching the ground, an object they can see, calming music, or guided meditation instructions. These methods help anchor attention in the present moment without increasing awareness of bodily sensations that may feel distressing. Also read | Can't stop overthinking? These 6 yoga breathing techniques can help calm your mind in just minutes

5. What is the single best yoga pose for immediate relief from lower back pain caused by prolonged sitting?

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Although yoga poses mainly address physical discomfort, they can also help reduce stress and muscle tension that often worsen lower back pain. One of the most effective poses for immediate relief after prolonged sitting is the child’s pose (balasana). This gentle stretch helps relax the lower back, hips, and spine while encouraging slow, calm breathing. Holding the pose for one to two minutes can reduce stiffness and improve comfort. However, not all back pain has the same cause, and people with severe pain, injury, numbness, or weakness should seek medical advice before trying any exercise. Regular movement, stretching, and proper posture are also important for preventing sitting-related back pain.

Morning yoga and meditation may improve focus, energy, and emotional balance throughout the day, even if a person initially feels tired. (Unsplash)

6. Which specific alignment mistakes in common yoga poses (like downward dog or cobra) cause or worsen lower back pain?

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Physical discomfort can affect mental well-being, so practicing yoga safely is important. In downward dog, lower back pain may worsen when people round their back, force their heels to the floor, or overstretch without engaging their core muscles. In cobra pose, pain can occur when the lower back is excessively compressed by pushing too high, locking the elbows, or relying only on the back muscles instead of supporting the movement with the arms and core. Other common mistakes include poor posture, holding poses beyond comfort, and ignoring pain signals. Proper alignment, gradual progression, and mindful body awareness help reduce the risk of injury and discomfort.

7. How can beginners with poor flexibility safely practice yoga for back pain relief without risking joint or muscle injury?

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Beginners with poor flexibility should approach yoga gently and focus on comfort rather than trying to achieve perfect poses. When practicing yoga for back pain relief, it is important to move slowly, avoid forcing stretches, and stop if any movement causes sharp or worsening pain. Using props such as cushions, blocks, or folded blankets can make poses safer and more comfortable. Gentle poses like child’s pose, cat-cow stretch, and pelvic tilts are often suitable for beginners. Regular breathing and mindful awareness of body sensations can also help prevent strain. Consistency is more important than intensity, and gradual progress reduces the risk of muscle or joint injury.

8. What psychological strategy helps transition a new wellness routine from requiring willpower to becoming an automatic daily habit?

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The most effective strategy for turning a wellness routine into an automatic habit is to link it to an existing daily activity, a method often called “habit stacking.” Instead of relying on motivation or willpower, the new behavior is attached to something that already happens every day, such as brushing teeth, having morning tea, or finishing work. Repeating the routine at the same time and in the same context helps the brain create strong habit pathways. Starting with very small, achievable actions also increases success. Over time, repetition makes the behavior feel natural and automatic, reducing the need for conscious effort or self-discipline.

9. Is it more beneficial to practice yoga and meditation in the morning when tired, or in the evening when daily energy is spent?

Both morning and evening practice can be beneficial, but the best time is the one that can be followed consistently. Morning yoga and meditation may improve focus, energy, and emotional balance throughout the day, even if a person initially feels tired. Evening practice can help release physical tension, reduce stress accumulated during the day, and promote better sleep. Research suggests that regular practice matters more than the exact timing. Individuals who feel mentally refreshed in the morning may benefit from starting their day with mindfulness, while those who feel exhausted or stressed after work may find evening sessions more relaxing. The ideal routine is one that fits naturally into a person’s lifestyle and can be maintained long term.

10. How long does it typically take to experience measurable neurological and physical benefits from a daily mindfulness routine?

The timeline for experiencing benefits from a daily mindfulness routine varies from person to person, but many individuals notice improvements in stress levels, emotional awareness, and concentration within two to four weeks of regular practice. Research has shown that consistent mindfulness practice over six to eight weeks can lead to measurable changes in brain areas involved in attention, emotional regulation, and stress response. Physical benefits such as improved sleep, lower muscle tension, and reduced stress-related symptoms may also develop during this period. The key factor is consistency rather than duration. Even 10 to 15 minutes of daily mindfulness practice can produce meaningful psychological and physical benefits over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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