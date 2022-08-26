Best Ayurvedic tips to manage menopause

Menopause is the end of a woman's menstrual cycle and is a transition time for ladies who experience many physical and mental symptoms due to hormonal changes. Menopause doesn't happen all of a sudden but gradually over few years sometimes and the period is called perimenopause. (Also read: Heart attack in women: Stress to menopause; know causes and warning symptoms)

During perimenopause, one can expect irregular periods, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, mood changes, weight gain, hair loss among other symptoms.

Ayurveda can help manage these symptoms quite effectively with a series of lifestyle changes.

"Ayurveda views menopause as a natural transition period. But, it is crucial to adopt healthy ayurvedic ways to manage issues during this transition," says Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post.

TIPS TO MANAGE MENOPAUSE SYMPTOMS

Dr Kohli suggests following Ayurvedic tips to help ease menopause symptoms:

- Start a Vata-Pitta pacifying diet that is warm, light, cooked, and fresh. Ayurveda believes fresh and warm meals aid the digestion process and helps in better nutrient absorption as compared to cold food or those that are stored in refrigerator.

- Avoid dry, cold, fermented, left-over foods, refined sugar and red meats as they can hamper your digestive process.

- Say goodbye to alcohol and caffeine as these can aggravate hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms.

- Introduce regular, mild-moderate exercise into your lifestyle. This can help you manage hormones better and keep you healthy mentally as well as physically.

- Adoption of daily self massage with warm oil and nasal medication is advised.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON