Best weight gainer: 10 options to see maximum results

Gaining weight can be a challenging journey for many individuals looking to build muscle mass or overcome a naturally high metabolism. While a balanced diet and regular exercise are crucial components of any weight gain strategy, some may find it challenging to consume the necessary calories solely through food. This is where weight gain supplements come into play, providing a convenient and effective way to boost calorie intake. Best weight gainer under ₹ 3000: Get best results and support your fitness journey.

In the realm of weight gain supplements, one budget-friendly option that has been gaining popularity is the affordable yet effective Weight Gainer under Rs. 3000. These supplements are designed to provide a concentrated source of calories, protein, and carbohydrates, making it easier for individuals to meet their daily caloric needs and support muscle growth.

In this blog, we will explore the world of weight gainers that won't break the bank, specifically focusing on those priced under Rs. 3000. Many people assume that quality comes with a hefty price tag, but we're here to debunk that myth and guide you through some budget-friendly options that deliver results without compromising on nutritional value.

Whether you're a hardgainer struggling to put on mass or someone looking to supplement their existing nutrition plan, the right weight gainer can make a significant difference. We'll delve into the key ingredients to look for, how to incorporate these supplements into your daily routine, and what sets the best budget-friendly options apart from the rest.

Moving on a weight gain journey doesn't have to drain your wallet, and with the right information, you can make informed decisions to achieve your fitness goals. So, if you're ready to explore affordable yet effective weight gainers, stay tuned as we unravel the secrets to gaining weight without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. ElectroFizz Matrix Mass Gainer | Weight Gainer with 25+ Essential Vitamins & Minerals, 3gm Creatine, 12gm Protein, 69gm Carbs and 365 Calories -1kg, 30 Servings (Chocolate)(Powder)

ElectroFizz Matrix Mass Gainer is a comprehensive nutritional supplement meticulously crafted to support individuals in their weight gain and muscle-building journey. Infused with 25+ essential vitamins and minerals, this product provides a well-rounded blend of nutrients necessary for overall health and wellness. The chocolate-flavored powder boasts a 3gm creatine content, aiding in enhanced muscle strength and endurance during intense workouts. With 12gm of protein per serving, it contributes to muscle repair and growth, while the substantial 69gm carbohydrate content fuels energy requirements. Each serving packs a punch with 365 calories, making it an effective solution for those striving to meet their caloric needs for weight gain.

ElectroFizz Matrix Mass Gainer is a nutritionally dense powder, designed to facilitate muscle growth and weight gain. Its potent blend of vitamins, minerals, creatine, protein, and carbohydrates makes it a valuable addition to the regimen of those seeking to build mass effectively.

Specifications of ElectroFizz Matrix Mass Gainer | Weight Gainer with 25+ Essential Vitamins & Minerals, 3gm Creatine, 12gm Protein, 69gm Carbs and 365 Calories -1kg, 30 Servings (Chocolate)(Powder):

Weight: 1kg

Servings: 30

Protein per serving: 12gm

Carbohydrates per serving: 69gm

Calories per serving: 365

Creatine per serving: 3gm

Pros Cons Rich in essential vitamins and minerals High carbohydrate content may not be suitable for individuals on low-carb diets Contains creatine for improved workout performance Chocolate flavor may not appeal to everyone Provides 365 calories per serving for effective weight gain

B0C6DZCR6H

2. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass High Protein High Calorie Weight Gainer Powder - 1 kg (Chocolate) with Vitamins and Minerals, Suitable for Vegetarians

Optimum Nutrition's Serious Mass High Protein High Calorie Weight Gainer Powder in Chocolate flavor is a nutritionally dense supplement tailored for individuals seeking to gain weight and build muscle mass. Formulated to provide an optimal balance of macronutrients, each 1 kg container is packed with a blend of high-quality proteins, complex carbohydrates, essential vitamins, and minerals. This product is particularly suitable for vegetarians, offering a plant-friendly option for those adhering to a meat-free diet.

Crafted to support muscle growth and recovery, the protein content in Serious Mass is derived from a combination of whey protein concentrate, calcium caseinate, and egg albumen. The inclusion of complex carbohydrates, such as maltodextrin, supplies the necessary energy for intense workouts and aids in replenishing glycogen stores. Additionally, the supplement is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support overall health and wellness.

Specifications of Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass High Protein High Calorie Weight Gainer Powder - 1 kg (Chocolate) with Vitamins and Minerals, Suitable for Vegetarians:

Weight: 1 kg

Flavor: Chocolate

Protein Blend: Whey protein concentrate, calcium caseinate, egg albumen

Carbohydrate Source: Maltodextrin

Suitable for: Vegetarians

Pros Cons High protein and calorie content Sweetness level may be too high for some Balanced macronutrient profile Large serving size may be challenging for some

B09QXTRNW6

3. ABSOLUTE NUTRITION Knockout Elephant Mass Gainer (Belgium Chocolate 1Kg) with Enhanced Mass Gaining Formula, 65g Complex Carbs, 20g Protein for Healthy Body Gains

ABSOLUTE NUTRITION Knockout Elephant Mass Gainer in Belgium Chocolate flavor presents a potent solution for individuals seeking enhanced mass gains and a healthier physique. The meticulously crafted formula ensures a balanced nutritional profile, offering 65g of complex carbohydrates and 20g of high-quality protein per serving. This blend is specifically designed to support muscle growth and overall body development.

The Mass Gaining Formula in Knockout Elephant Mass Gainer stands out for its effectiveness in providing the necessary nutrients for optimal body gains. The infusion of 65g of complex carbs aids in replenishing glycogen stores, promoting sustained energy levels during intense workouts. Simultaneously, the 20g of protein assists in muscle repair and synthesis, fostering lean muscle mass development.

Specifications of ABSOLUTE NUTRITION Knockout Elephant Mass Gainer (Belgium Chocolate 1Kg) with Enhanced Mass Gaining Formula, 65g Complex Carbs, 20g Protein for Healthy Body Gains:

Flavor: Belgium Chocolate

Weight: 1Kg

Complex Carbs: 65g per serving

Protein Content: 20g per serving

Enhanced Mass Gaining Formula

Pros Cons Rich Chocolate Flavor Limited Flavor Options Balanced Nutritional Profile Serving Size may be inconvenient

B0B7DTYX6N

4. Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer With Power Full AGUAJE FRUIT Extract For Increase Breast Muscle (24 Vital Nutrients,3 Best Quality Protein) Chocolate Flavor For Women-500 Gm

Mypro Sport Nutrition's High Protein Women Weight Gainer with Powerful Aguaje Fruit Extract is a specialized dietary supplement tailored to support women in achieving their fitness goals. This unique formula boasts 24 vital nutrients and features a blend of three high-quality proteins, providing a comprehensive nutritional profile to enhance muscle development. The inclusion of Aguaje Fruit Extract adds a distinctive touch, known for its potential in promoting breast muscle growth.

The chocolate flavor not only enhances the taste but also makes it a delightful addition to the daily routine. With a weight of 500 grams, this product is convenient for women seeking a compact yet potent solution for their nutritional needs.

Mypro Sport Nutrition's High Protein Women Weight Gainer with Aguaje Fruit Extract stands as a balanced and flavorful supplement, providing essential nutrients for women's fitness journeys. The incorporation of three high-quality proteins and the unique addition of Aguaje Fruit Extract set this product apart in supporting muscle development and overall well-being. However, users might find the limited flavor options and smaller quantity per container as potential drawbacks.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer With Power Full AGUAJE FRUIT Extract For Increase Breast Muscle (24 Vital Nutrients,3 Best Quality Protein) Chocolate Flavor For Women-500 Gm:

24 Vital Nutrients

3 High-Quality Proteins

Powerful Aguaje Fruit Extract

Chocolate Flavor

500 grams Weight

Pros Cons Rich in 24 vital nutrients Limited flavor options Contains powerful Aguaje Smaller quantity per container

B096QCMKCW

5. Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer Supplement Powder for Men and Women -100gm

Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer Supplement Powder is a natural and holistic solution crafted to address the weight management needs of both men and women. This 100gm supplement powder embraces the principles of Ayurveda, a traditional system of medicine, to promote healthy weight gain. The formulation draws from a blend of carefully selected herbs and natural ingredients, harnessing the age-old wisdom of Ayurvedic practices.

This weight gainer supplement powder is tailored to stimulate appetite, enhance digestion, and boost metabolism, creating a synergistic effect that facilitates healthy weight gain. The herbal composition includes ingredients known for their nutritional richness, contributing to overall well-being. The supplement aims to address the root causes of underweight conditions and provide a balanced approach to weight management.

Specifications of Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer Supplement Powder for Men and Women -100gm:

Ayurvedic Formulation: Blended with natural herbs and ingredients based on Ayurvedic principles.

Appetite Stimulation: Designed to naturally increase appetite for better food intake.

Digestive Support: Contains elements to enhance digestion and nutrient absorption.

Metabolism Boost: Formulated to support a healthy metabolism for efficient weight gain.

Balanced Approach: A holistic solution that targets underlying causes of underweight conditions.

Pros Cons Natural Ingredients: Harnesses the power of herbal extracts for a holistic approach. Taste: Some users may find the taste of the supplement powder strong or distinct. Ayurvedic Wisdom: Draws from traditional Ayurvedic practices for comprehensive well-being. Individual Response: Effectiveness may vary among individuals based on their unique physiology.

B07YKSMDJ7

6. MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer,Her Gainer With 16 Herbs,4 High Quality Protein,For Increase Breast Muscle and Weight Gainer With Mass Gainer And Muscle Growth For Women Chocolate Flavour (500 Gm)

MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer is a specially formulated supplement tailored to support women in achieving their fitness goals. Packed with 16 carefully selected herbs and a blend of four high-quality proteins, this product aims to promote muscle growth and weight gain while addressing specific concerns related to breast muscle enhancement. The chocolate flavor adds a delicious touch to make the supplement enjoyable.

The combination of 16 herbs is intended to provide a holistic approach to women's wellness, potentially contributing to overall health in addition to fitness goals. The inclusion of four high-quality proteins further supports muscle development and recovery after workouts. The formulation aims to cater to the unique needs of women seeking both weight gain and muscle growth.

Specifications of MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer,Her Gainer With 16 Herbs,4 High Quality Protein,For Increase Breast Muscle and Weight Gainer With Mass Gainer And Muscle Growth For Women Chocolate Flavour (500 Gm):

500g Chocolate Flavour

16 Herbs Blend

4 High-Quality Proteins

Targeted for Breast Muscle Enhancement

Supports Weight Gain and Muscle Growth

Pros Cons Specialized Formula Flavor Limitation Herbal Blend Individual Response Variability

B0BPQW2L3N

7. Pro360 Weight Gainer High Protein Powder - Calorie Rich Complete Nutritional Supplement - Triple Protein Source with 25 Vital Nutrients for Men & Women - 250G (Mango)

Pro360 Weight Gainer High Protein Powder is a comprehensive nutritional supplement designed to support both men and women in their fitness and weight gain goals. With a unique blend of triple protein sources and 25 vital nutrients, this mango-flavored powder provides a calorie-rich solution for individuals looking to increase their calorie intake in a convenient and tasty way.

This weight gainer boasts a triple protein source, combining the benefits of whey, soy, and casein proteins. This diverse protein profile ensures a sustained release of amino acids, supporting muscle growth and recovery. The inclusion of 25 essential nutrients further enhances its nutritional value, providing a well-rounded supplement for overall health.

The product comes in a 250g package, making it convenient for individuals on the go. The mango flavor adds a delightful taste, making it a palatable option for those who may struggle with traditional protein supplements. Its versatility allows for easy incorporation into various recipes or shakes.

Specifications of Pro360 Weight Gainer High Protein Powder - Calorie Rich Complete Nutritional Supplement - Triple Protein Source with 25 Vital Nutrients for Men & Women - 250G (Mango):

Triple protein source: Whey, soy, and casein proteins.

25 vital nutrients: Comprehensive blend for overall health.

Mango flavor: Enhances palatability.

250g package: Convenient for on-the-go use.

Calorie-rich: Supports weight gain goals.

Pros Cons Diverse Protein Sources Flavor Dependency Convenient Packaging Caloric Intake

B09RPQ29DL

8. WHEYMILL RHINO Mass/Weight Gainer With Creatine Monohydrate | 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 30 Scoops, 380 Kcal, 22g Protein, 3g Creatine | Advance Gaining Formula | Chocolate

WHEYMILL RHINO Mass/Weight Gainer with Creatine Monohydrate, available in a 1 kg / 2.2 lb pack, offers a comprehensive solution for individuals aiming to enhance their muscle mass and weight. Crafted with an advanced gaining formula, this product prioritizes effectiveness without compromising nutritional value. The chocolate flavor adds a delightful twist to the supplement, making it an enjoyable addition to your routine.

This mass gainer provides a substantial caloric boost with 380 Kcal per serving, catering to the energy demands of intense workouts. The protein content of 22g per serving supports muscle growth and repair, aiding in post-exercise recovery. Additionally, the inclusion of 3g of Creatine Monohydrate enhances strength and performance, contributing to more impactful training sessions.

Specifications of WHEYMILL RHINO Mass/Weight Gainer With Creatine Monohydrate | 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 30 Scoops, 380 Kcal, 22g Protein, 3g Creatine | Advance Gaining Formula | Chocolate:

Weight: 1 kg / 2.2 lb

Servings: 30 scoops

Caloric Content: 380 Kcal per serving

Protein: 22g per serving

Creatine: 3g per serving

Flavor: Chocolate

Pros Cons High Protein Content Limited Flavor Options Creatine Boost Serving Size Consideration

B0CLTXCBNL

9. MuscleTrail Pro Series Weight Gainer Powder | (Vanilla, 3kg) | 15g Protein, 414 Calories, 75g Carbs, High in Calories For Weight gain

MuscleTrail Pro Series Weight Gainer Powder in Vanilla, 3kg, is a comprehensive solution tailored for individuals seeking effective weight gain. With a focus on simplicity and efficacy, this weight gainer offers a straightforward approach to achieving caloric surplus, essential for muscle development and overall mass gain.

The product contains 15g of protein, providing a foundational element for muscle synthesis and repair. Additionally, it boasts 414 calories per serving, making it a high-calorie option ideal for those looking to increase their overall energy intake. The carbohydrate content is a substantial 75g per serving, contributing to the calorie surplus necessary for weight gain.

This weight gainer powder is designed to support individuals with fast metabolisms or those who struggle to consume enough calories through traditional meals. The vanilla flavor enhances palatability, ensuring a pleasant taste experience with every serving.

Specifications of MuscleTrail Pro Series Weight Gainer Powder | (Vanilla, 3kg) | 15g Protein, 414 Calories, 75g Carbs, High in Calories For Weight gain:

Flavor: Vanilla

Weight: 3kg

Protein Content: 15g per serving

Caloric Value: 414 calories per serving

Carbohydrates: 75g per serving

Pros Cons High Caloric Content High Carbohydrate Content Convenient Protein Source Limited Flavor Options

B09SDKF6KZ

10. PowerLift Muscle Mass Gainer with Shaker (500gm Rich Chocolate) High protein Gainer For Muscles Gain | With Digezyme Blend, added Multivitamins & Minerals

PowerLift Muscle Mass Gainer with Shaker is a potent solution for individuals seeking to enhance muscle mass and strength. This high-protein gainer, available in a delectable Rich Chocolate flavor, offers a comprehensive blend of essential nutrients for effective muscle gain. One notable feature is the incorporation of the Digezyme Blend, ensuring optimal digestion and absorption of proteins for efficient utilization by the body.

Enriched with a well-balanced combination of multivitamins and minerals, PowerLift Muscle Mass Gainer not only supports muscle development but also promotes overall health. The inclusion of Digezyme aids in better nutrient breakdown, facilitating a smoother digestion process.

PowerLift Muscle Mass Gainer with Shaker stands out as a reliable option for those aiming to achieve significant muscle gains. With its protein-packed formulation, digestive enzyme blend, and added vitamins and minerals, it provides a comprehensive approach to muscle development and overall health.

Specifications of PowerLift Muscle Mass Gainer with Shaker (500gm Rich Chocolate) High protein Gainer For Muscles Gain | With Digezyme Blend, added Multivitamins & Minerals:

Protein-Rich Formula: Packed with high-quality proteins to fuel muscle growth and recovery.

Digezyme Blend: Facilitates optimal digestion and absorption of nutrients, maximizing their benefits.

Multivitamins & Minerals: A well-rounded blend to support overall health and well-being.

Rich Chocolate Flavor: Enjoyable taste for a satisfying and indulgent muscle-building experience.

Comes with Shaker: Conveniently packaged with a shaker for easy preparation and consumption on the go.

Pros Cons High Protein Content May Contain Allergens (Check Label) Digezyme Blend for Digestion Rich Chocolate Flavor May Not Suit All

B0BQCQXK2X

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ElectroFizz Matrix Mass Gainer 25+ Essential Vitamins & Minerals 3gm Creatine 12gm Protein, 69 gm Carbs and 365 Calories -1kg, 30 Servings (Chocolate)(Powder) Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass High Protein Powder High Calorie Weight Gainer Powder - 1 kg (Chocolate) Vitamins and Minerals Suitable for Vegetarians ABSOLUTE NUTRITION Knockout Elephant Mass Gainer Enhanced Mass Gaining Formula 65g Complex Carbs 20g Protein for Healthy Body Gains (Belgium Chocolate 1Kg) Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer Power Full AGUAJE FRUIT Extract For Increase Breast Muscle 24 Vital Nutrients, 3 Best Quality Protein Chocolate Flavor For Women-500 Gm Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer Supplement Powder For Men and Women High Quality Protein Ayurvedic Properties MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer Gainer With 16 Herbs 4 High Quality Protein Increase Breast Muscle and Weight Gainer With Mass Gainer And Muscle Growth For Women Chocolate Flavour (500 Gm) Pro360 Weight Gainer High Protein Powder Calorie Rich Complete Nutritional Supplement Triple Protein Source 25 Vital Nutrients for Men & Women - 250G (Mango) WHEYMILL RHINO Mass/Weight Gainer With Creatine Monohydrate 1 kg / 2.2 lb, 30 Scoops, 380 Kcal, 22g Protein, 3g Creatine Advance Gaining Formula MuscleTrail Pro Series Weight Gainer Powder Vanilla Flavour High in Calories For Weight gain 414 Calories, 75g Carbs PowerLift Muscle Mass Gainer with Shaker High protein Gainer For Muscles Gain With Digezyme Blend, added Multivitamins & Minerals Rich Chocolate Flavour

Best overall product

MuscleTrail Pro Series Weight Gainer Powder stands out as the ideal product for weight gain with its potent blend of nutrition. Packed with 15g of protein, 414 calories, and 75g of carbohydrates per serving, it provides a balanced and effective formula to support muscle growth and overall weight gain. The high-calorie content ensures a surplus for those striving to increase mass. The vanilla flavor adds a delicious touch, making it enjoyable to consume regularly. Formulated by experts, this product is a reliable choice for individuals looking to achieve their weight gain goals, offering a convenient and effective solution in a 3kg package.

Best value for money

WHEYMILL RHINO Mass/Weight Gainer offers exceptional value for money with its potent blend of high-quality ingredients. Packed with 22g of protein and 3g of creatine per serving, it promotes effective muscle growth and recovery. The 380 Kcal per serving ensures a calorie surplus for weight gain. Additionally, the inclusion of creatine monohydrate enhances strength and power during workouts. With a delicious chocolate flavor, it not only provides essential nutrients but also an enjoyable taste experience. The 1 kg/2.2 lb quantity, providing 30 scoops, makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals seeking a reliable and efficient weight gain supplement.

How to find the Perfect Weight Gainer under Rs. 3000?

To find the perfect weight gainer under Rs. 3000, consider factors such as protein content, carbohydrate sources, and additional supplements like vitamins and minerals. Look for products with a balanced macronutrient profile, emphasizing protein for muscle growth. Read reviews to gauge effectiveness and taste. Opt for brands with transparent ingredient lists and minimal additives. Compare prices per serving to ensure value for money. Additionally, consult with a fitness or nutrition expert to align the weight gainer with your specific goals and dietary requirements. Online platforms and retail stores often offer discounts, aiding affordability within the budget.

