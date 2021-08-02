Bhagyashree pushes her limits, nails deadlifts for first time in workout video

Mondays are tough. We can all agree on that. But in case you want to shake off those blues, we have found the perfect dose of motivation for you in Bhagyashree's latest fitness video. The Radhe Shyam actor took to Instagram today to post a video of herself nailing deadlifts, and we are in awe of her dedication towards staying fit and healthy.

Bhagyashree shared the video of herself doing deadlifts for the very first time on her official account on Monday, August 2. In her post, she said that it is never too late to start something new and push one's limits because she did the same for herself.

Bhagyashree captioned her intense workout clip, "#mondaymotivations My first eva...Deadlifts! It's never too late to start something new, never too weak to push your limits, never too scared to give up! 2021...here I come."

The video begins with Bhagyashree, dressed in a black top and calf-length tights with cut-outs, doing deadlifts at her home gym. She did the weight training exercise by lifting a loaded barbell or bar off the ground to the level of her hips, perpendicular to the floor, and then taking it down.

Benefits of doing deadlifts:

Deadlifts is a weight training exercise that helps in activating and training hip extensors. It reduces lower back pain, improves jump performance and activates the core muscles. It also helps in boosting the metabolism.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhagyashree will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. The multi-lingual film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are also a part of the project. The film will release in theatres on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

