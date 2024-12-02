Bleeding eye virus kills 15 people in Rwanda: Symptoms to treatment, here’s all that you need to know

In seventeen countries, warnings have been issues to travelers against the Marburg virus. Also named as the bleeding eye virus, because of one of its symptoms, Marburg virus has claimed 15 lives in Rwanda by now. It is believed that at least hundred more people are affected by this virus. Along with along with mpox and Oropouche fever, bleeding virus is one scare for travellers during this holiday season. Also read | Marburg outbreaks: One of the world’s deadliest viruses Marburg or the bleeding eye virus is a member of the Ebola family, which can cause viral hemorrhagic fever, leading to blood vessel damage and bleeding. (Unsplash)

What is Marburg virus?

Marburg or the bleeding eye virus is a member of the Ebola family, which can cause viral hemorrhagic fever, leading to blood vessel damage and bleeding. Marburg virus is zoonotic in nature, which originates from fruit bats and spreads to humans by direct contact with the bodily fluids, such as blood, urine or saliva. Also read | WHO confirms Marburg disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: All you need to know

Marburg virus symptoms to be aware of:

The symptoms of bleeding eye virus have striking similarity to that of Ebola. People affected by the virus experience high fever, severe headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat, rash and diarrhea. In severe cases, bleeding eye virus can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, and shock, leading to death. Unintended weight loss, bleeding from the nose, eyes, mouth or vagina and confusion are some of the symptoms of the virus in the fatal stages.

Bleeding from eye is one of the symptoms of Marburg virus.(Unsplash)

World Health Organisation described the appearances of the patients in extreme cases as “ghost-like” drawn features with deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy. Also read | Rwanda's Marburg disease outbreak with unknown source kills 11: All we know

Treatment of Marburg virus:

The mortality rate of bleeding eye virus varies between 24% to 88%, depending on the condition and the medical care available. However, no specific antiviral treatment is available for Marburg virus. Rehydration and symptom management can help in managing the condition. Experimental vaccines are in the initial phase of studies, and potential treatment such as blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies are being presently evaluated. Also read | Marburg virus outbreak in Ghana: What you need to know

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.