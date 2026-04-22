Blurry vision in one eye? Opthalmologist shares 7 early signs of vision loss that you can't afford to ignore

Eyes are among the most delicate and complex organs in the human body. Vision is one of the most essential functions for day-to-day life. If you could click pictures with your eyes, what would their quality be like? Protect your eyes as they are precious!

According to the Canadian Association of Optometrists, the human eye would have a resolution of about 576 megapixels. For reference, a high-end smartphone camera is typically around 48 megapixels, while a DSLR is usually around 24 megapixels, so you can imagine just how powerful your eyes truly are- it is high time you take it seriously, actively working towards protecting your vision.

ALSO READ: Eyes twitching often? Cardiologist reveals this habit may be the reason behind it

Vision-related problems are distressing and majorly affect how you move through the day. That said, it is vital to protect your vision, and protection begins with early detection. Sometimes, the vision problem may develop silently underneath, until significant damage has occurred. Often, the early signs are overlooked, which is a major oversight on your part when it comes to preventing vision loss.

To understand which signs can detect early vision loss-related problems, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle, an ophthalmologist, Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, director of Dr Basu Eye Care Centre. “Whether it's a sudden shimmer at the edge of your vision or a gradual blur that creeps in over months, your eyes are constantly sending signals,” he gave some examples of how vision loss signs can seem common.

Then we asked how preventable vision loss is, to which he assured, “Most people visit a dentist every six months, yet go years without an eye examination. The truth is, many causes of blindness are entirely preventable when caught early.” By drawing this comparison, he wanted to demonstrate that eye-related screenings are far less than advisable.

What are the signs of vision loss?

Here are some which the doctor listed: