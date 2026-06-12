Brain feeling ‘rusty’ after 30? Neuroscientist shares 5 habits to stay sharp: ‘Meditation twice daily’

Cognitive performance does not remain the same throughout life. After a certain point, it may begin to dip, and this can become noticeable through everyday memory lapses, such as misplacing keys, forgetting why you entered a room, or finding it difficult to focus for long periods. These changes start in the 30s. But should you simply put up with them, become complacent, accept them as a normal part of ageing, or are there ways to keep your brain sharp for longer?

Activities like exercise, meditation, and a balanced diet contribute to cognitive performance and combat age-related decline, ensuring the brain remains adaptable and capable of growth.

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Hear it from an expert on how to combat the early decline of cognitive performance. Tony Nader, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, walked us through some daily habits that can lower the chances of your brain feeling ‘rusty’ after 30.

But all hope is not lost, as you can still keep your brain sharp. The neuroscientist stated, “Brain remains capable of positive change throughout life. Neuroscience refers to this adaptability as neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to reorganise itself, strengthen neural pathways, and continue learning over time.”

This means that your daily habits can act as a backbone for cognitive health and mental clarity in many ways. But what exactly makes your brain feel ‘rusty’? Is it actually becoming rusty? The neuroscientist explained that while many people may describe it this way in their brain, what is actually could be different.“Brain may instead reflect the cumulative effects of stress, overstimulation, fatigue, and insufficient recovery,” Dr Nader clarified.

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{{^usCountry}} You can counter this, though, with better daily habits that help preserve creativity and mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can counter this, though, with better daily habits that help preserve creativity and mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the best habits that help protect your brain: 1. Regular physical activity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the best habits that help protect your brain: 1. Regular physical activity {{/usCountry}}

Walking is the baseline of fitness, both metabolic and brain health. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} The first rule is to move more. The neuroscientist believed that regular physical activity is one of the ‘best-established’ ways to support brain function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first rule is to move more. The neuroscientist believed that regular physical activity is one of the ‘best-established’ ways to support brain function. {{/usCountry}}

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“Walking, swimming, and cycling have all been linked to increased blood flow to the brain and the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein associated with learning, memory, and neural repair,” he noted.

Physical activity should not be seen solely for achieving weight loss goals. It is also a good brain-health habit. If you are struggling with focus, walking helps to promote sharper thinking and improved cognitive performance.

2. Sleep

Don't skip on your sleep. (Picture credit: Pexel)

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Sleep is about more than simply clocking in the textbook eight hours. While this advice may sound theoretical, in practice, the neuroscientist disclosed that deep sleep activates the glymphatic system.

“The process helps clear metabolic waste that accumulates throughout the day, and this system is most active during deep sleep and may play a key role in protecting the brain against age-related decline."What happens if you are sleeping less? One may experience poor focus, mood instability and diminished cognitive performance.ALSO READ: Sleeping late every night? Study says poor sleep makes your brain age faster

3. Nutrition

The diet includes whole grains (oats, brown rice), veggies (leafy greens), nuts, seeds (almonds, walnuts, pistachios, flaxseeds) and healthy fats (extra virgin olive oil.) (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Eat a brain-friendly diet! Dr Nadar suggested including omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, nuts and whole grains in your meals. Is there any special diet that helps? To this, he suggested, Mediterranean-style diets, which may help lower the risk of dementia.

4. Meditation

Meditate twice a day- in the beginning of the day and late evening. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Your brain also needs periods of rest to process information. For this, you need to enter a quieter state of awareness.

“Meditation twice daily for about 20 minutes twice daily has been associated with lower stress hormone levels, greater emotional regulation, improved cognitive flexibility, and clearer thinking,” Dr Nader recommended meditation.

5. Social connections

Make out time for your friends. Social connections are cognitively fulfilling! (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Lastly, brain health can also be supported through social connections. This means isolation and loneliness do influence cognitive health over time. For a long time, loneliness may look like an emotional issue, but the neuroscientist expressed concern that chronic isolation does contribute to cognitive outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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