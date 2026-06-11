Why your mattress matters more than your AC to ensure that you sleep well in peak summer

There comes a point every summer when sleeping well feels like a luxury. The fan is working overtime, the air conditioner is running through the night, and yet somehow you are still awake at 3 am, flipping the pillow to the cooler side for the fifth time. Then comes the great summer sleep contradiction. The room feels cold enough, but sleeping without a blanket gets uncomfortable. Pull the blanket over yourself, and suddenly it feels far too warm. It is a nightly battle that most of us know all too well. Your mattress plays a bigger role in summer sleep than you think, influencing comfort, airflow and overnight recovery. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Years ago, some people swore by sprinkling water on coir mattresses before bed to make them cooler. Thankfully, sleep technology has moved on since then. The real answer to sleeping better in summer may not be turning your AC down to 16 degrees. It could be taking a closer look at what you are sleeping on.

According to Shankar Ramm, Managing Director of Peps Industries, “Rising temperatures make it increasingly important to focus on factors such as temperature regulation, airflow and overall sleeping comfort.”

The science behind the midnight heat trap Most people think a cooler room automatically means better sleep. Unfortunately, your mattress has a major say in the matter. Many traditional mattresses act like giant heat traps. As your body naturally releases warmth through the night, the mattress absorbs and holds onto that heat. Instead of allowing it to escape, it creates a pocket of warmth directly beneath you.

This explains why some people wake up feeling hot despite sleeping in a well-air-conditioned room. The cool air circulating the room cannot do much if the surface beneath your body is retaining heat.

As Ramm explains, "Even with the air conditioner on, a mattress that traps heat can make the body feel warm, restless and uncomfortable through the night, directly affecting sleep quality and recovery."

The result is frequent tossing and turning, interrupted sleep and waking up feeling far less refreshed than expected.