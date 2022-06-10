Breast cancer stigma among young patients: Doctor shares insights

Breast cancer is the type of cancer that form sin the cells of the breasts. One of the most common types of cancer – breast cancer – usually goes undetected in the early stages. Symptoms of breast cancer usually involves a lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Dhanya KS, Radiation Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Calicut, said, “Unfortunately, it goes undetected in its early stages when it is most amenable to treatment. Young females diagnosed with breast cancer came to treatment in advanced stages. According to the CII report, nearly half of all diagnosed women are premenopausal and the median age for diagnosis is 46 years.”

ALSO READ: Research finds radiotherapy not always required for early-stage breast cancer

However, the treatment for breast cancer among young patients often get delayed due to the stigmas related to societal structures of appearance. As opposed to developed nations, developing ones face the wrath of stigmas. Emerging reports have showed that breast cancer patients perceive the stigma associated with the disease. Dr Dhanya KS said, “Many experts have realized that stigma is not only related to society but also to the self-concept of the individual feeling stigmatized. A possible explanation may be that a younger woman goes through constant social evaluations about her body and thus related issues are more distressing. In contrast, an older woman may have already experienced changes to her body and psychologically may be better equipped to deal with changes in appearance. Due to these stigmas, we are losing young patients.”

Dr Dhanya KS also suggested solutions in order to break such stigmas:

Cancer survivor programmes: Regular meetups of cancer survivors where they share their personal experiences of fighting and winning over the disease can boost the confidence of the younger generation and break themselves free from the shackles of such stigmas.

Involvement: It is extremely important to involve the patients in taking decisions about their treatment. It is also important to allow them to speak and have opinions on which kind of treatment they would like to opt for.