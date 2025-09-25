Breastfeeding vs. cow’s milk: Paediatrician shares guidelines on what’s best for infants, toddlers and young children

From the time a child is born till the early years of development, breastmilk plays a significant role in essential nutrition. But how long should you breastfeed your baby? Is it safe for the child to consume cow’s milk instead? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrician, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, “Navigating the complexities of infant and young child nutrition can be challenging, especially when considering the role of milk.” Also read | Doctor reveals which is better for your baby in the first 6 months: Breast milk or formula? How long should you breastfeed your baby?(Shutterstock)

Dr Ravi Malik further shared the guidelines of breastmilk and cow’s milk consumption that should be followed by all parents:

For infants (under 1 year):

Breastfeeding is paramount. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life as the ideal source of nutrition. Breast milk provides all necessary nutrients and is crucial for healthy growth and development. No cow's milk for infants under 1 year old due to potential digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies (like iron). If breast milk is unavailable, iron-fortified infant formula is the appropriate alternative. Around 6 months, complementary foods should be introduced alongside breast milk, but not as replacements.

For toddlers (1-2 years):

Breastfeeding can be continued beyond 1 year, even up to 2 years or beyond, as mutually desired by mother and child. After a child's first birthday, pasteurised whole cow's milk can be introduced as a beverage, alongside other nutrient-rich foods. It's crucial to moderate cow's milk intake in toddlers as excessive consumption can interfere with iron absorption, potentially leading to iron deficiency anemia. The recommended daily amount is generally between 16 and 24 ounces (about 2-3 cups). Also read | Pain during breastfeeding? Gynaecologist shares why it hurts, tips to find relief and when to see a doctor

What to feed your baby?(Pexels)

For children over 2 years:

Cow's milk (low-fat or skim milk) can continue to be part of a healthy diet, providing valuable calcium, vitamin D, and protein for growing children. Emphasise a diverse diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and protein sources to ensure adequate intake of all essential nutrients.

Important considerations:

Individualised needs : Each child is unique, and individual dietary needs may vary. Parents should always consult with their child's pediatrician or a registered dietitian to receive personalised advice and address any concerns or specific dietary requirements.

: Each child is unique, and individual dietary needs may vary. Parents should always consult with their child's pediatrician or a registered dietitian to receive personalised advice and address any concerns or specific dietary requirements. Alternatives to cow's milk : For children with dairy allergies or intolerances, or families with dietary preferences, fortified soy milk is generally considered the most nutritionally equivalent alternative. Other plant-based milks should be carefully evaluated for their nutritional content, especially regarding protein, fat, and fortification with calcium and vitamin D.

: For children with dairy allergies or intolerances, or families with dietary preferences, fortified soy milk is generally considered the most nutritionally equivalent alternative. Other plant-based milks should be carefully evaluated for their nutritional content, especially regarding protein, fat, and fortification with calcium and vitamin D. Avoid sugary drinks: Regardless of the milk choice, parents should avoid offering children sugary drinks like flavored milks, sodas, and juices. These drinks offer minimal nutritional value and can lead to various health problems. Also read | Gynaecologist busts 5 common myths about breastfeeding: ‘Pumping breast milk is not…'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.