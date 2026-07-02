Can adding salt to water support hydration? Doctor explains when sodium can be beneficial: ‘May reduce risk of heat…’

Water is essential for staying hydrated, but after intense exercise, long hours in the heat or heavy sweating, your body loses more than just fluids – it also loses electrolytes such as sodium. That is why sports drinks and oral rehydration solutions contain electrolytes to help restore fluid balance. Some people also add a pinch of salt to plain water for the same reason, but does it actually work?

Read more to find out why adding salt can improve hydration! (Unsplash)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explains the role of salt in supporting hydration. In an Instagram video shared on July 2, he discusses how sodium can help the body absorb and retain water, while also warning that excessive intake may have adverse health effects.

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Does salt support hydration?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, adding a pinch of salt to your water can support hydration, but its benefits depend on when and how you use it. He explains that sodium helps the body absorb and retain water, making it easier to stay hydrated, particularly after sweating or significant fluid loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, adding a pinch of salt to your water can support hydration, but its benefits depend on when and how you use it. He explains that sodium helps the body absorb and retain water, making it easier to stay hydrated, particularly after sweating or significant fluid loss. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Sprinkling salt in your water can support hydration, but it depends on how and when you do it. Sodium helps your body absorb and hold on to water, making it easier to stay hydrated, especially after sweating or fluid loss, and may reduce the risk of heat-related illness when used in the right amount. It’s most helpful for people who sweat a lot or go long periods without drinking.”

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The physician adds that a pinch of salt can improve fluid retention and reduce urine output compared with drinking plain water, helping the body stay hydrated for longer. As a result, it may also help prevent headaches caused by dehydration.

Dr Sood highlights, “Some studies show that adding salt can lead to better fluid retention and lower urine output than drinking water alone, meaning less water is lost through urination, helping maintain hydration levels. By improving hydration, this might also reduce headaches caused by dehydration.”

Don’t go overboard

Dr Sood warns that while adding salt to your water can be beneficial in certain situations, overdoing it may lead to adverse health effects. He notes that the benefits and risks vary depending on a person's health history, diet and activity level.

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He emphasises, “It is important to note that while adding salt to water can improve hydration in some cases, excessive sodium intake can have adverse health effects. Results can vary depending on the person, their diet, and activity level.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.