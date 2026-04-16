Can eating broccoli sprouts daily prevent cancer? Doctor explains anti-cancer benefits and how they affect the body

Broccoli and broccoli sprouts have been making the rounds on social media, often hailed as “anti-cancer” superfoods that can supposedly protect you from serious illness. But how much of this is grounded in science, and can simply adding these greens to your plate really lower your cancer risk? While they do contain beneficial compounds, experts say the reality is more nuanced than viral claims suggest – something that’s important to understand before putting them on a pedestal.

Read more to find out how eating broccoli affects your body!(Unsplash)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down whether adding broccoli to your daily diet can truly offer anti-cancer benefits. In an Instagram video shared on April 16, he unpacks the hype around broccoli and broccoli sprouts, highlighting the key active compound behind their potential protective effects.

The active compound in broccoli

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, adding broccoli and broccoli sprouts to your diet can be a powerful way to support the body’s natural defence mechanisms. These foods contain sulforaphane, an active compound that, as the physician explains, helps activate the body’s internal antioxidant system – enhancing its ability to manage oxidative stress and reduce cellular inflammation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, adding broccoli and broccoli sprouts to your diet can be a powerful way to support the body’s natural defence mechanisms. These foods contain sulforaphane, an active compound that, as the physician explains, helps activate the body’s internal antioxidant system – enhancing its ability to manage oxidative stress and reduce cellular inflammation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He notes, “Broccoli sprouts are actually a really interesting addition to your diet, and I do get why people get excited about them. They contain a compound called sulforaphane, which helps activate your body's natural antioxidant system. That means it can support how your body handles oxidative stress and inflammation at a cellular level. That's where a lot of the buzz comes from.” Can it prevent cancer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He notes, “Broccoli sprouts are actually a really interesting addition to your diet, and I do get why people get excited about them. They contain a compound called sulforaphane, which helps activate your body's natural antioxidant system. That means it can support how your body handles oxidative stress and inflammation at a cellular level. That's where a lot of the buzz comes from.” Can it prevent cancer? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood emphasises that while broccoli isn’t “anti-cancer” in the literal, often oversimplified sense, it can meaningfully support the body’s natural protective processes. By activating antioxidant and detoxification pathways, compounds like sulforaphane enhance the body’s ability to manage oxidative stress and inflammation – two key long-term factors associated with cancer risk.

The physician explains, “The key is understanding what that actually means. It's not that broccoli is directly anti-cancer, but it can support processes in your body that are important for long-term health. Broccoli contains sulforaphane, which activates your body’s own antioxidant and detox pathways, but most of the strong evidence comes from lab and animal studies, not consistent human outcomes. It can support your body’s defense systems, just not in the way ‘anti-cancer’ claims are often presented.”

How to maximise benefits?

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To maximise its benefits, Dr Sood recommends lightly chopping or thoroughly chewing broccoli and sprouts, which helps activate their beneficial compounds. He adds that while these vegetables can offer protective effects, they work best as part of a broader healthy routine – paired with a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and overall mindful lifestyle habits.

He notes, “If you want to get the most out of it, lightly chopping or chewing broccoli and sprouts can help activate those compounds. So, foods like this can definitely be part of a healthy routine. They should work best as part of a bigger picture that includes a balanced diet, movement, and overall lifestyle.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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