Can manicure and pedicure lead to hepatitis B and C? Hepatologist Dr Amey Sonavane explains

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver caused by viral infections. Two of the most common types of the disease are hepatitis B and hepatitis C. They are typically caused when infected blood enters a healthy person’s body.

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Interacting with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed annually on July 28, Dr Amey Sonavane shared that hepatitis B can be transmitted through microscopic amounts of infected blood or body fluids.

The same is also possible in case of hepatitis C, but the transmission is less efficient. This is why infection-control practices matter even when there is no visible bleeding.

Risk of hepatitis infection during manicure and pedicure

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{{^usCountry}} One of the less obvious situations people may not associate with hepatitis B or C is a manicure or pedicure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the less obvious situations people may not associate with hepatitis B or C is a manicure or pedicure. {{/usCountry}}

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As Dr Sonavane explained, “A small nick around the nail or cuticle may seem insignificant, but if a tool has been contaminated with infected blood and is then reused without appropriate cleaning, disinfection or sterilisation, there is a small but real potential route for transmission.”

The same principle applies to any procedure where a needle or sharp instrument can pierce the skin or come into contact with blood, such as getting a tattoo or body piercings.

Dr Sonavane explained that the concern is not the tattoo or piercing itself, but unsafe practices such as reusing needles, using equipment that has not been properly sterilised, or allowing materials to become contaminated with blood.

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Nail clippers should be sterilised before use to reduce the risk of infections.

How to stay safe during cosmetic procedures?

When undergoing such procedures, it is necessary for every individual to ensure that safety and hygiene standards are followed.

“Before a procedure, it is reasonable to ask whether needles are single-use and opened in front of you, how reusable equipment is sterilised, whether gloves are changed between clients and whenever they become contaminated, and whether the establishment follows recognised hygiene and infection-control procedures,” stated Dr Sonavane.

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According to the hepatologist, reusable instruments that require sterilisation should ideally be sterilised using an autoclave whenever appropriate for the instrument, rather than people relying on surface cleaning alone. Similar steps should be taken in salons if nail clippers, cuticle tools or other sharp instruments are reused after causing cuts or bleeding.

What to do in case of infection?

“If someone believes they may have had a significant exposure to the hepatitis virus through an unsterile needle or instrument, they should seek medical advice promptly rather than waiting for symptoms,” shared Dr Sonavane.

This is because hepatitis can sometimes be present without obvious symptoms. A healthcare professional can assess the nature and timing of the exposure, vaccination history and whether hepatitis B or C testing or other measures are appropriate.

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“In the case of a potential hepatitis B exposure, post-exposure hepatitis B vaccination and, in selected situations, hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) may help reduce the risk of infection,” noted the hepatologist.

Hepatitis B is vaccine-preventable, but there is currently no vaccine for hepatitis C, which makes safe practices, appropriate screening and early diagnosis particularly important.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Amey Sonavane is the lead consultant hepatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. His qualifications include MBBS, DNB(General Medicine), DNB (Gastroenterology), MRCP (SCE - Gastroenterology), and a fellowship in clinical and transplant hepatology, along with more than 16 years of clinical experience.