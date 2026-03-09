Edit Profile
    Can massage guns give you instant muscle relief? Orthopedic expert suggests the best ways to use it

    Have you thought about using massage guns to ease muscle pain? Get expert insights on it, and check out HT Shop Now's shortlist of the best massage guns.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 12:28 PM IST
    By Tavishi Dogra
    Are you looking to relieve sore muscles? Consider using a massage gun. These devices have become very popular in recent years. Instead of visiting a massage therapist each time you feel sore, you can use a massage gun at home. It uses percussive therapy, which sends quick pulses of pressure to specific areas of your body.

    Orthopaedic pain relief: Expert tips and top 5 massage guns to enhance recovery (Freepik)
    Orthopaedic pain relief: Expert tips and top 5 massage guns to enhance recovery (Freepik)

    How does a massage gun work?

    A massage gun uses percussive therapy to help relieve muscle tension. It sends quick bursts of pressure, called pulsations, into your muscle tissue. "This method improves blood flow, reduces muscle soreness, and speeds up recovery", Dr Girish L. Bhalerao, Super Speciality Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. Some people see these devices as a luxury. In contrast, others find them essential for easing pain and promoting relaxation.

    From an orthopaedic surgeon's viewpoint, "A key benefit of the massage gun is improved blood circulation. Better circulation can help increase flexibility and reduce soreness from muscle tension. However, how well these devices work can differ from person to person, so it's important to learn how to use them properly to get the best results."

    How to use a massage gun?

    Using a massage gun is simple, but there are tips to help you get the best results. Here are some expert recommendations:

    1. Target specific muscles: Instead of hitting your whole body, focus on areas that hurt. "If your shoulders feel tight, spend one or two minutes working on those muscles", says the orthopaedic expert. This focused method helps reduce pain more effectively.
    2. Know your speed settings: Different parts of your body need different speeds when using a massage gun. "Start with a low speed to see how it feels, especially if you’re new to it", says Dr Bhalerao. Adjust the speed as needed. If you feel any sharp pain, stop right away.
    3. Duration matters: A good rule is to spend 30 seconds to two minutes on each muscle group. "Spending more time isn’t always better; keeping a steady rhythm and duration can lead to better results", says the doctor.
    4. Incorporate stretching: Use massage guns with stretching exercises for the best results. "After you work on a muscle group, take a moment to gently stretch it", explains Dr Bhalerao. This helps improve flexibility and supports recovery.

    5 best massage guns for sore muscles

    Here are five of the best massage guns to relieve sore muscles and help you recover and relax.

    1. Lifelong Gun Massager

    The Lifelong Gun Massager is popular among fitness enthusiasts for its great design and performance. This massage gun uses advanced technology to provide deep-tissue relief. Users say it significantly reduces soreness after workouts thanks to its powerful percussive action, which reaches deep into the muscles.

    This device is great for anyone who wants to relax after a stressful day, not just gym-goers. The Lifelong Gun Massager is sturdy but lightweight, making it easy to take with you. You can use it to relieve tension at home or while travelling. Its ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to use, allowing you to reach tough spots that often hold tension.

    2. AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

    If you want a personalised recovery routine, the AGARO Strike Handheld Percussion Massage Gun has many great features. It comes with six different massage heads and 20 speed settings. You can adjust your therapy to meet your muscle needs and different levels of soreness.

    This massage gun provides deep-tissue massage, helping every muscle group get the care it needs. You can choose a gentle touch for sensitive areas or a stronger approach to release tight spots. The AGARO Strike is well-known for relieving pain and promoting relaxation, making it a great choice for both athletes and casual users.

    3. BeatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun

    The BeatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun is designed to relieve pain effectively. It works well on both large muscle groups, such as your back and thighs, and smaller areas, such as your neck and feet. The motor is strong yet quiet, so you can use it anywhere without bothering others. This helps create a relaxed environment during your recovery sessions.

    The BeatXP Bolt stands out because of its smart design. It offers several speed settings and is easy to use. This makes it easy to adjust the intensity to suit your needs, especially for people with different preferences at different times.

    4. Caresmith CHARGE Massage Gun

    The Caresmith CHARGE Massage Gun is a powerful and portable massage device. It has a strong motor that delivers deep-tissue percussion to relieve muscle pain and tension. You can adjust the speed settings to customise your massage and find the intensity that feels right for you.

    The Caresmith CHARGE massage gun is useful for easing soreness after workouts and reducing tension after a long day. Its design makes it easy to carry in a gym bag or a backpack, making it a great option for people who are always on the go.

    5. Electric Massager Gun

    The last item on our list is the Electric Massager Gun. This device helps relieve pain and relax your muscles with deep-tissue percussion. It has a quiet motor, allowing you to enjoy your massage without loud noises interrupting your relaxation.

    This device is excellent for sports recovery and for people who want regular body care. The Electric Massager Gun features adjustable intensity levels, allowing users to target specific pain areas. It is easy to use, making it simple for anyone to get good results.

    Are massage guns scientifically proven?

    A study in the Journal of Sports Rehabilitation shows that massage guns can help muscles recover and reduce pain found that athletes who used massage guns reported less muscle soreness than those who did not.

    Massage guns use vibration and pressure to help relax muscle knots and improve flexibility. "They also create rapid pulsations that can release endorphins", says the orthopaedic surgeon. Endorphins are natural pain relievers that help you feel more relaxed and less tense.

    Using a massage gun can help your muscles recover after workouts or long days at your desk. "While it’s not a cure for chronic pain or injuries, it may provide some benefits", says Dr Bhalerao. It is important to listen to your body and make necessary adjustments.

    (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition. For this feature, the expert has not recommended the products. The product selections were made independently by the editorial team. Listings are not ranked in any order of preference or priority.

    At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)

    • Tavishi Dogra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tavishi Dogra

      Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More

