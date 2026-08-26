Can pregnant women drink coffee or tea? Medanta Gurugram gynecologist clears the air on 10 pregnancy misconceptions

From 'eating for two' to complete papaya bans, the world of pregnancy advice is a minefield of well-meaning myths, ancient traditions, and conflicting internet advice. Also read | Katrina Kaif is expecting first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

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To clear the air, HT Health Talk — Hindustan Times’ reader-centric wellness initiative — tapped Dr Pooja Mittal, associate director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Medanta Gurugram, who has 24 years of clinical experience, to tackle the most pressing nutrition, craving, and lifestyle questions.

Here is the expert-backed reality behind 10 common pregnancy misconceptions.

1. Is it really unsafe to eat papaya during pregnancy? What about ripe vs raw papaya?

Papaya is often completely avoided during pregnancy because of a common belief that it can cause miscarriage. However, the concern mainly centres on unripe or semi-ripe papaya, which contains higher levels of latex and papain. There is limited human evidence establishing that eating normal amounts of ripe papaya is harmful during pregnancy. Fully ripe papaya, when properly washed and prepared, can generally be included in a balanced diet. However, because evidence around unripe papaya is limited and concerns exist about its latex content, pregnant women may prefer to avoid raw or semi-ripe papaya.

2. Are there any foods that should actually be avoided in pregnancy?

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{{^usCountry}} Yes. While most foods are safe during pregnancy, some should be avoided or carefully limited because of risks from infections, mercury or other substances. Avoid alcohol completely, as no safe amount has been established during pregnancy. Avoid raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood; unpasteurised milk and dairy products; and raw fish or shellfish. Certain high-mercury fish, including shark, swordfish, king mackerel and bigeye tuna, should also be avoided. Pregnant women should be cautious with refrigerated ready-to-eat foods and ensure fruits and vegetables are thoroughly washed. Liver and vitamin A supplements containing retinol should also be avoided because excess vitamin A can harm fetal development. 3. Do pregnant women really need to 'eat for two' or is that a myth? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yes. While most foods are safe during pregnancy, some should be avoided or carefully limited because of risks from infections, mercury or other substances. Avoid alcohol completely, as no safe amount has been established during pregnancy. Avoid raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood; unpasteurised milk and dairy products; and raw fish or shellfish. Certain high-mercury fish, including shark, swordfish, king mackerel and bigeye tuna, should also be avoided. Pregnant women should be cautious with refrigerated ready-to-eat foods and ensure fruits and vegetables are thoroughly washed. Liver and vitamin A supplements containing retinol should also be avoided because excess vitamin A can harm fetal development. 3. Do pregnant women really need to 'eat for two' or is that a myth? {{/usCountry}}

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‘Eating for two’ is one of the most persistent pregnancy myths. Pregnancy does increase nutritional requirements, but it does not mean eating twice as much food. During the first trimester, women generally do not need additional calories. Requirements increase during the second and third trimesters, but the increase is relatively modest. The focus should be on nutrient-dense foods rather than simply increasing portion sizes. A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, protein sources, dairy or suitable alternatives, nuts and healthy fats is more important than eating larger quantities. Quality matters more than quantity when supporting both mother and baby.

A balanced pregnancy diet should focus on variety, with nutrient-rich staples like eggs, leafy greens, dairy or fortified alternatives, pulses, and low-mercury fish like salmon, while tailoring choices to individual needs with your doctor.

4. What are 5 foods every pregnant woman should include in her diet?

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There is no single list of foods that every pregnant woman must eat, but certain nutrient-rich choices can make a healthy pregnancy diet easier. Eggs provide protein and choline. Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach and methi, provide folate, fibre and other micronutrients. Dairy products or fortified alternatives provide calcium and protein. Pulses, beans and lentils are useful sources of protein, iron and folate, particularly for vegetarian diets. Low-mercury fish, such as salmon or sardines, can provide protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Variety is key, and individual dietary requirements should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

5. What should women eat more of in the first trimester to manage nausea?

There is no single food that eliminates pregnancy nausea, but eating small, frequent meals can help some women. An empty stomach can make nausea worse, so plain foods such as toast, crackers, rice, potatoes or bananas may be easier to tolerate. Some women find cold foods, which have less smell, easier than hot meals. Ginger may also help reduce nausea for some pregnant women. Staying hydrated is important, particularly if vomiting is frequent; taking small sips throughout the day may be easier than drinking large amounts at once. If vomiting becomes severe, prevents adequate intake of food or fluids, or causes signs of dehydration, medical advice is important. Also read | New mom Akshara Gowda reveals pregnancy diet, hack to avoid stretch marks and ‘biggest myth’ that needs to be debunked

6. Can women drink coffee/tea during pregnancy? How much is safe?

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Pregnant women do not necessarily need to give up coffee or tea completely, but caffeine intake should be limited. Major pregnancy guidelines generally recommend keeping total caffeine consumption below 200 mg per day. This includes caffeine from coffee, tea, chocolate, cola and energy drinks, so the amount can add up quickly. The caffeine content of beverages varies considerably depending on the type, serving size and preparation method. Women who experience significant nausea, heartburn, anxiety or sleep problems may find that reducing caffeine further is helpful. Herbal teas should not automatically be considered safe because different herbs have different effects, and some have limited safety data during pregnancy.

7. Are pregnancy cravings a sign of nutritional deficiency?

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Not necessarily. Pregnancy cravings are common and are thought to be influenced by hormonal changes, as well as changes in taste and smell. Craving a particular food does not automatically mean the body is deficient in a specific nutrient. However, unusual cravings for non-food substances — such as soil, clay, chalk or ice — can sometimes be associated with pica, which may occur alongside iron deficiency. Such cravings should be discussed with a doctor rather than acted upon, because consuming non-food substances can sometimes be harmful. The best approach is to maintain a varied, balanced diet and take recommended prenatal supplements rather than trying to satisfy cravings by taking unnecessary supplements.

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Healthy weight gain varies by pre-pregnancy BMI, but for those starting at a healthy weight it's typically 1–5 pounds in the first trimester and about 0.5–1 pound per week thereafter to support fetal growth, with progress tracked at prenatal visits.

8. How much weight gain is healthy during pregnancy?

Healthy pregnancy weight gain depends largely on a woman’s pre-pregnancy BMI, so there is no single number that applies to everyone. Women who begin pregnancy at a healthy weight typically gain around 1–5 pounds during the first trimester and then approximately 0.5–1 pound per week during the second and third trimesters. Women who are underweight, overweight or have obesity generally have different recommended ranges. The goal is not to restrict weight gain or deliberately gain as much as possible, but to support healthy fetal growth while maintaining maternal health. Regular prenatal visits help track weight gain alongside the baby’s growth and overall pregnancy progress.

9. Are there different nutritional needs in the second and third trimesters?

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Yes. Nutritional requirements change as pregnancy progresses because the baby is growing rapidly and the mother’s body is adapting. During the first trimester, calorie requirements generally do not increase substantially. In the second trimester, women typically need about 340 additional calories per day, while in the third trimester, they require approximately 450 additional calories per day compared with pre-pregnancy needs. Nutrients such as protein, iron, calcium, folate, vitamin D, iodine and choline remain important throughout pregnancy. Rather than simply eating more, women should focus on nutrient-dense foods and follow their clinician’s advice regarding prenatal supplements, particularly where dietary intake may not meet requirements.

10. Is it safe to exercise and travel in each trimester?

For most women with an uncomplicated pregnancy, regular moderate exercise is safe and beneficial throughout pregnancy, although activities may need to be modified as the pregnancy progresses. Around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week is generally recommended, provided there are no medical restrictions. Travel is also usually safe during a healthy pregnancy, although the second trimester, particularly 14–28 weeks, is often the most comfortable time to travel. Long journeys require precautions such as regular movement, hydration, and appropriate seating to reduce discomfort and the risk of blood clots. Women with complications should always discuss exercise and travel plans with their obstetrician first.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.