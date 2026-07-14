Can restricted eating increase the risk of cardiovascular deaths? Cardiologist Dr Anshul Kumar Jain explains

Restricted eating habits, such as intermittent fasting, have gained significant popularity as a dietary approach for weight management and improving metabolic health.

Restrictive eating should be done under the guidance of a doctor. (Pexel)

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One of the most widely followed methods involves consuming all meals within an eight-hour window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

According to Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, it has raised concerns among many about its potential impact on heart health. He shared with HT Lifestyle what modern research has suggested about this approach, and how helpful it actually is.

What does the research say about restricted eating?

Dr Jain revealed that a recent observational study suggested that individuals following a restricted eating pattern had up to a 90 percent higher risk of cardiovascular mortality.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, observational studies can only identify associations and cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Several factors, including participants' existing health conditions, lifestyle habits, and dietary quality, may have influenced the findings,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, observational studies can only identify associations and cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Several factors, including participants' existing health conditions, lifestyle habits, and dietary quality, may have influenced the findings,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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In contrast, a large body of scientific evidence has reported several potential health benefits of intermittent fasting when practised appropriately.

The cardiologist noted that studies have shown that it may contribute to the following health benefits, which are known to reduce cardiovascular risk:

Weight loss

Improved blood pressure control

Better insulin sensitivity

Enhanced metabolic health

Is timing more important than diet quality?

Eating overall healthy food is more important than timing meals right.

The timing of meals is only one aspect of a healthy lifestyle. According to Dr Jain, “The overall quality and composition of the diet have a far greater influence on cardiovascular health than the eating window alone.”

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“A balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre is more likely to support heart health than simply restricting meal timings while consuming nutrient-poor foods,” he noted.

Should everyone practise intermittent fasting?

The cardiologist cautioned that intermittent fasting may not be suitable for everyone.

“Individuals with diabetes, those taking certain medications, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and people with chronic medical conditions should consult a healthcare professional before adopting any fasting regimen,” he stated.

According to Dr Jain, dietary plans should always be individualised based on a person's health status, nutritional needs, and lifestyle.

“Restricted eating, when combined with a nutritious diet and healthy lifestyle, is not currently proven to increase cardiovascular deaths. While isolated studies have raised concerns, the overall evidence suggests that intermittent fasting can offer metabolic benefits for many individuals,” he observed.

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Rather than focusing solely on when to eat, greater emphasis should be placed on what is eaten, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, and managing cardiovascular risk factors under medical guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, MD, DM, FACC, FSCAI, is the director of cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He is an interventional cardiologist with over 30 years of experience in advanced cardiac care. He specialises in complex coronary interventions, angioplasty, stenting, structural heart disease management, and advanced cardiac procedures.

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