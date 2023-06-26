Thyroid disorders, whether they involve an underactive or overactive thyroid, exhibit similar symptoms to those experienced during menopause. According to health experts, the low estrogen levels characteristic of menopause can impact thyroid receptors and alter thyroid function tests.

Can Thyroid disorders increase the chances of early menopause? (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also watch: Yoga Asanas For Thyroid | Control Thyroid At Home | Yoga For The Soul

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aruna Kalra, Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, revealed, “ Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can intensify or exacerbate menopausal symptoms. Hypothyroidism can manifest as lethargy, low mood, weakness, while hyperthyroidism may result in hot flashes and night sweats, mirroring the symptoms of menopause. In both thyroid problems, there can be disruptions in sleep patterns and low energy levels. Changes in body weight, either an increase or decrease, along with skin dryness, abnormal menstrual cycles, and mood changes are common.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She explained, “Symptoms observed in hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism overlap with those experienced during menopause. As estrogen levels decline, thyroid function tests may yield abnormal results, potentially indicating the presence of thyroid disorders. These disorders may become more prevalent during menopause. Premature menopause can occur due to autoimmune diseases and thyroid disorders. Some autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, can lead to thyroid disease. Thus, autoimmune diseases, premature menopause, and thyroid disorders can coexist.”

She elaborated, “Inflammation affecting the ovaries and thyroid can impair the functioning of these organs. The immune system's response to these organs may hinder their proper operation. Therefore, early menopause and thyroiditis often occur simultaneously. Both premature menopause and thyroid disorders can be autoimmune conditions that coexist. During the transitional period of menopause, falling estrogen levels can also impact the thyroid gland, potentially leading to the development of thyroid disorders even in individuals without prior thyroid issues.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shared, “Thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can disrupt the normal functioning of the reproductive system and menstrual cycle. Women with untreated or poorly controlled thyroid disorders may experience irregular periods, heavier or lighter menstrual flow, or even amenorrhea (absence of periods). While these thyroid-related menstrual changes can be distressing, they typically do not directly cause early menopause. It is usually caused by a decline in the number of functioning eggs in the ovaries.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Rashmi Baliyan, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Consultant at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, said, “The timing of menopause may be impacted by thyroid conditions, although the connection between the two is complicated and poorly understood. Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) may raise the chance of an early menopause. The proper operation of the reproductive system and the hormones that control the menstrual cycle can both be affected by hypothyroidism. This disruption may result in irregular menstrual cycles and an earlier start to menopause. To clearly show a cause-and-effect connection between thyroid conditions and early menopause, more research is necessary. Consult with a healthcare provider who can offer a precise diagnosis and suitable treatment options if you feel you have a thyroid disease or are going through the early stages of menopause.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}