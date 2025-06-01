Can tobacco use cause head and neck cancer? Doctor shares early warning signs to spot

Head and neck cancer refers to a group of cancers that develop in the upper part of the digestive tract, including areas such as the mouth, throat, and voice box. While cigarette smoking is a known risk factor, the use of tobacco in any form, smoked or smokeless, remains one of the leading causes of head and neck cancers. Also read | Head and neck cancer is emerging as prevalent concern in India. Know its causes, symptoms, who are at risk Head and neck cancer is emerging as prevalent concern in India.(Image by kjpargeter on Freepik)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Vishal Bansal, senior consultant - surgical oncology, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “The risk of head and neck cancer in tobacco users is approximately 10 times higher than that of non-tobacco users and around 80% of new head and neck cancer diagnoses are associated with tobacco use.”

How tobacco usage cause head and neck cancer?

Explaining the effect of tobacco consumption on health, Dr Vishal Bansal added, "More than 80 carcinogens have been identified in tobacco products. These carcinogens are otherwise known as mutagens. These agents cause disruption of DNA structure through DNA adduct formation, leading to multiple mutations in the body and thus causing cancers. With high prevalence and male predominance, the socio-economic impact of head and neck cancer is profound."

Know the early warning signs of head and neck cancer:

“Chronic tobacco users develop lot of changes in their oral cavity and throat. They often experience different symptoms over a period of time. Subtle changes like slight depigmentation to extensive scarring and fibrosis can be there. Dental problems are also more common in tobacco users. Soreness in throat, voice changes and chronic cough are commonly experienced by chronic smokers,” the oncologist highlighted.

Non-healing ulcer in mouth

Difficulty in swallowing solid foods

Recent onset of tooth ache and loosening of teeth

Progressive growth/ swelling in the neck, jaw or mouth

Difficulty in opening mouth (Trismus)

Sore throat not relieved by medications

Recurrent cough and recent change in voice

Pain in back side of throat radiating to ears

"If you are a tobacco user and experience any new symptom, immediate medical help should be sought. Simple clinical examination of oral cavity and examination of throat by a telescope (Hopkins) on OPD basis can detect most of the head and neck cancers. Head and neck cancer, if detected early, have very high cure rates," explained Dr Vishal Bansal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.