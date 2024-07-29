Lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of head and neck cancer: Here’s how

Head and neck cancer – currently a big challenge in India – is the group of cancers of the mouth, sinuses, nose or throat. Some of the most common symptoms of head and neck cancer are persistent sore throat, difficulty in swallowing food and change in voice. However, with certain lifestyle changes, the risk of head and neck cancer can be alleviated. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Vijay Patil, director, SunACT Cancer Institute Pvt. Ltd, said, “Head and neck cancers encompass a range of malignancies that affect the mouth, throat, larynx, sinuses, and salivary glands. These cancers are often linked to lifestyle factors, making prevention through healthy habits crucial. By adopting specific lifestyle changes, individuals can significantly lower their risk of developing head and neck cancer.” Tobacco is a major risk factor for head and neck cancers.(Pexels)

Avoid tobacco use:

Tobacco is a major risk factor for head and neck cancers. Both smoking and smokeless tobacco products contain carcinogens that damage the DNA of cells in the head and neck region.

Limit alcohol consumption:

Excessive alcohol intake is strongly associated with head and neck cancers, especially when combined with tobacco use. Alcohol can act as a solvent, enhancing the absorption of tobacco carcinogens into the lining of the mouth and throat.

Maintain a healthy diet:

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help protect cells from damage. Consuming a variety of colourful produce, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats supports overall health and reduces cancer risk.

Practice good oral hygiene:

Poor oral hygiene can lead to chronic infections and inflammation in the mouth, which may increase the risk of cancer. Regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups are essential for maintaining oral health.

Stay physically active:

Regular physical activity supports the immune system and helps maintain a healthy weight, both of which are important for cancer prevention. Engaging in moderate exercise, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, for at least 150 minutes per week can lower the risk of many types of cancer, including those of the head and neck.

