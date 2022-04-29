Can you get a heart attack by sitting for too long? Cardiologist on how to calculate risk, prevention tips

If you are someone who spends majority of the waking hours sitting in front of your computer screen, generally lazing around, or binge-watching web series or movies, you are at a high risk of getting a heart attack, says a cardiologist. A study suggests that people who sit for 10 or more hours a day are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who sit five or fewer hours each day. Sitting can play a havoc with your blood sugar levels, blood pressure and also bone health. It can also increase risk of blood clot formation in a vein which can prove to be fatal. (Also read: How to prevent a summer heart attack; expert offers tips)

If you are suffering from any of the chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol or even osteoporosis, take a good look at your lifestyle as one of the culprits could be your sedentary lifestyle or the routine of sitting for too long.

Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in an interaction with HT Digital explains how sitting for long hours could cause trouble with different functions of the body.

"Sitting usually increases blood pressure and this can increase the risk of diabetes, excess fat around your waistline, increase the blood cholesterol level and can cause obesity," says Dr Bhuyan.

The cardiologist goes on to explain how one may start to face trouble in their neck and back muscles as they continue to sit for long hours; so much so that they can injure their key disk of the body.

Physical movement is important for your bones too and Dr Bhuyan says a person's risk of osteoporosis and bone weakening increases as they sit for long hours.

"It is said that our body stresses on the bones as we walk or create a movement. This makes the body healthy by generating new bone tissues by the specialized cell. Whereas long sitting hours restrict the body movement and as a result, there are fewer new bone tissues that make the bone fragile," the expert told HT Digital.

Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan also shares how to calculate risk of getting a heart attack on basis of your daily sitting hours:

Low risk - less than 4 hours a day

Moderate risk: 4-8 hours a day

High risk - 8-11 hours a day

Very high risk - more than 11 hours a day

Tips to protect your heart while doing a sedentary job:

- It is highly recommended not to sit at a stretch for more than 40 minutes and always take a break.

- Changes in posture while sitting can help reduce the effects of prolonged sitting on your health. Movement and motion during work hours reduce the negative effects prolonged sedentary time has on our bodies and minds by helping us stay energized, focused (and less tired), productive at our jobs or tasks we are assigned, and it is just better for overall physical well-being.

- When it comes to heart health, there are many factors that come into play, but one of the most important aspects is how much time you spend sitting per day. If you are spending hours each day in front of a computer screen, your risk for developing cardiovascular disease may be increased; this has been shown among those who sit for more than 8 hours per day. In such a scenario, it is important to take 5 minutes out of every hour that you’re seated working to stretch or walk around.

"These simple changes could make all the difference when it comes preventing heart disease from developing as a result of too much sedentary behaviour," concludes Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan.