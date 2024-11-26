Can you kiss with cold sores? Real story behind herpes infection – and how to stop them

Cold sores or fever blisters are a viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV) – specifically, herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) that appear as fluid-filled blisters around the lips that can also develop on the chin, cheeks or inside the nostrils. Cold sores often disappear within 2 to 3 weeks without scarring but they can be painful while they are there and, more importantly, they are contagious. Cold sores: Why sharing a kiss could spread more than love (Photo for representation purpose)

One of the most common ways to contract cold sores is through close personal contact – kissing, for example but how does this happen and what can you do to stop it?

Understanding the transmission of cold sores

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chirag Bhandari, Founder of Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH), shared, “The herpes simplex virus is spread by skin-to-skin contact, with kissing being one of the main ways the virus spreads. Cold sores that are blistered are highly contagious. The fluid inside cold sore blisters is filled with the active virus and when it bursts the virus can be spread from the infected person to another person through direct contact.”

Common winter illnesses include the flu, eczema, joint pain, and cold sores.(Shutterstock)

He added, "For example, if an infected person kisses someone, the virus can enter from the infected person’s cold sore into the other person’s mucous membranes (the thin layer covering the lips or mouth). However, the virus can spread even when there are no visible sores. This phenomenon, known as "viral shedding," means that the herpes simplex virus can be present in the saliva and on the skin, even if the infected person doesn't have active blisters. This makes it possible to contract the virus from someone who appears symptom-free at the time of contact."

Why are cold sores so contagious?

Dr Chirag Bhandari answered, “Cold sores are highly contagious because the virus is easily transmitted through even minor contact with the fluid from the blisters. Kissing, sharing utensils, or even touching the sore and then touching another part of the body can lead to transmission. In some cases, cold sores can also spread from the mouth to other parts of the body, such as the eyes or genitals, through contact with the virus-laden fluid.”

Preventing the spread of cold sores through kissing

Dr Chirag Bhandari advised, if you or your partner has a cold sore, it is essential to take precautions to prevent the spreading of the virus. He recommended some key preventive measures -

Avoid Kissing During Outbreaks: This may seem obvious, but it’s important to avoid kissing or any close physical contact during an active cold sore outbreak. The virus is most contagious when the blisters are present and oozing fluid. Refrain From Sharing Personal Items: Items like lip balms, utensils, towels, and razors can become contaminated with the virus. Avoid sharing these personal items with someone who has a cold sore. Practice Good Hygiene: Washing your hands frequently, especially after touching your face or the cold sore, can reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others or to different areas of your own body. Use Antiviral Medication: If you suffer from frequent cold sore outbreaks, consult a doctor about antiviral medications. These treatments can reduce the severity and duration of an outbreak, and in some cases, help prevent future flare-ups.

More than 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 suffer from the herpes simplex virus type 1, HSV-1.(Shutterstock)

Can you kiss with cold sores?

Dr Chirag Bhandari concluded, “Cold sores can definitely be transmitted through kissing, especially when the blisters are visible. Even when the sores have healed, or if no sores are present, there is still a risk of viral transmission. While there is no cure for cold sores, taking preventive steps can significantly reduce the likelihood of spreading the infection to others. If you experience frequent cold sore outbreaks or are concerned about transmitting the virus to your loved ones, speak to your healthcare provider about available treatment options. By staying informed and practicing safe habits, you can help protect yourself and others from the discomfort and inconvenience of cold sores.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.