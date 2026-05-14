Can your job make IVF less successful? Doctor shares tips on protecting your fertility from workplace stress

For many professionals, the journey toward parenthood through invitro fertilization (IVF) coincides with the peak of their career demands. This intersection often leads to a common, anxious question: Is my high-stress job sabotaging my chances of success? Also read | Age and IVF: Fertility expert explains what’s different in your 30s and your 40s Stress from high-pressure jobs can impact IVF success. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smriti Anand, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Amritsar, broke down the complex relationship between workplace pressure and reproductive outcomes.

Biological 'fight-or-flight' interference The primary concern regarding stress is how it disrupts the body’s internal communication. Dr Anand explained that the body’s reaction to a demanding job can create a physiological environment that is less than ideal for conception.

"When you keep switching to 'fight-or-flight mode', your body will manufacture a higher amount of cortisol and adrenaline," Dr Anand noted. "The so-called stress hormones can mess with the delicate hormonal balance that is necessary for the growth of eggs, the release of ovulation, and the preparation of the uterus for implantation," she added.

However, she clarified that stress is rarely a total barrier: "Stress does not mean that IVF will not work, but the whole thing can become less predictable and sometimes less responsive."

Hidden impact on routine and discipline Beyond hormones, the logistical chaos of a high-pressure job can lead to 'micro-interruptions' that compromise the efficacy of the treatment.

"Many of the patients that I see who are in stressful jobs tell me that they are not eating properly, that they are working late or that they are taking their injections in a hurry between meetings," Dr Anand said, adding, “These little interruptions add up. IVF drugs are most effective when the body is at rest, well-fed and calm enough to adhere to the routine.”