Cancer fatigue treatment: Expert tips on how you can overcome cancer fatigue

Cancer and cancer treatment can impact one’s physical and mental well-being - they can lead to cancer-related fatigue, make you prone to physical, emotional and mental exhaustion even though you are resting enough, affect your daily life and some people may experience this kind of fatigue for months or years even after getting back on track from cancer. Cancer-related fatigue is one of the most common problems of cancer and its treatment.

It is a known fact that many people with chronic illnesses feel weak and tired while people who suffer from cancer fatigue will find it difficult to even get out of bed, walk, sit, eat and sleep. The fatigue is seen suddenly and will impact the overall well-being of the patient as the patient will be drained physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted most of the time.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute, revealed, “This fatigue will be seen for several months or even years. You will be shocked to know that some people who are fatigued due to cancer or cancer treatment will not be able to do their daily chores with ease, they will have mood swings, cannot participate in their favorite hobbies, will not be able to cope with the treatment, feel hopeless, depressed and anxious. Moreover, cancer-related fatigue is common in many people.”

Talking about the causes of cancer fatigue, the health expert blamed cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and surgery as they can cause fatigue. If you are wondering who can encounter cancer-related fatigue, Dr Suhas Aagre highlighted that all types of cancers and cancer treatments can make you prone to fatigue as the immune system is struggling to battle the disease.

Revealing how you can overcome cancer fatigue, he suggested, “If you're unable to cope with cancer fatigue, it's a good idea to consult a palliative care professional who can help you to manage symptoms such as pain, nausea, and depression. According to various studies, exercise can relax your mind and body, It can help you to de-stress and calm down. Physical activity, including light exercises such as yoga and walking, can help you to sleep and feel better. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can help you to tackle those unsettling emotions. Therapy can help manage stress and enhance sleep. Face-to-face or online support groups can also be beneficial for you. You can also stick to a well-balanced diet that will make you feel energized and not tired. It will also be essential for you to opt for meditation, massages, and music therapy to soothe your mind.”

