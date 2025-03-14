Can't think of new healthy recipes every day? Woman who shed 20 kg shares 5 meals she ate on repeat to lose weight

Losing weight isn’t solely about exercising but also about keeping tabs on what you eat. However, preparing healthy meals every day can sometimes feel like a challenge. Some days, you just want to fall back on easy, go-to meals that are both nutritious and satisfying. This way you won't require too much effort to whip up a meal because you already have a designated repertoire of go-to healthy meals. By keeping a fixed healthy meal stash, you can skip the task of cooking new healthy food everyday.(PC: Instagram)

Breanna Butts, a Keto coach for women, took to Instagram to share 5 meals that will reduce the hassle of constant meal planning. She integrated these 5 meals in her fitness plan and dropped to 66 kg from 86 kg.

5 meals which she ate

The meals she shared include everything from breakfast, lunch, to dinner and can be enjoyed interchangeably. From protein-rich options, superseeds like chia to refreshing fruit smoothies, these meals provide a balanced mix of nutrients to support weight loss.

These are the meals she shared:

Taco bowls

Egg bites

Teriyaki chicken

Chia seed pudding

Avocado smoothie

Celebrities who stick to the same meals

Eating meals in a set cycle isn’t a new concept that's surging on social media. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli too follow similar routines. Katrina Kaif sticks to homemade food and follows the 2MAD (Two Meals a Day) diet with intermittent fasting, eating just two meals a day.

Virat Kohli too can eat the same foods with no fuss. In an interview with Star Sports,he said, "Because everyone can go to the gym and work hard. But with food, it is different because you have tastebuds. It is linked to your mind wanting something and not wanting something. You have to persevere there; it is something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next 6 months, 3 times a day. I have no issues at all.”

