Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can't think of new healthy recipes every day? Woman who shed 20 kg shares 5 meals she ate on repeat to lose weight

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 14, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Eating healthy doesn’t mean you need a new meal every day. You can stick to a cycle of nutritious foods. A woman who lost 20 kg shares what she ate on repeat.

Losing weight isn’t solely about exercising but also about keeping tabs on what you eat. However, preparing healthy meals every day can sometimes feel like a challenge. Some days, you just want to fall back on easy, go-to meals that are both nutritious and satisfying. This way you won't require too much effort to whip up a meal because you already have a designated repertoire of go-to healthy meals.

By keeping a fixed healthy meal stash, you can skip the task of cooking new healthy food everyday.(PC: Instagram)
By keeping a fixed healthy meal stash, you can skip the task of cooking new healthy food everyday.(PC: Instagram)

Breanna Butts, a Keto coach for women, took to Instagram to share 5 meals that will reduce the hassle of constant meal planning. She integrated these 5 meals in her fitness plan and dropped to 66 kg from 86 kg.

ALSO READ: What is the ‘ideal’ breakfast? Study reveals how you should consume your first meal of the day

5 meals which she ate

The meals she shared include everything from breakfast, lunch, to dinner and can be enjoyed interchangeably. From protein-rich options, superseeds like chia to refreshing fruit smoothies, these meals provide a balanced mix of nutrients to support weight loss.

These are the meals she shared:

  • Taco bowls
  • Egg bites
  • Teriyaki chicken
  • Chia seed pudding
  • Avocado smoothie

ALSO READ: Tired of chia seeds in smoothie bowls? Try this delicious Tiramisu chia seed pudding recipe for tasty healthy eating

Celebrities who stick to the same meals

Eating meals in a set cycle isn’t a new concept that's surging on social media. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli too follow similar routines. Katrina Kaif sticks to homemade food and follows the 2MAD (Two Meals a Day) diet with intermittent fasting, eating just two meals a day.

To read more about Katrina Kaif's same diet plan, click here.

Virat Kohli too can eat the same foods with no fuss. In an interview with Star Sports,he said, "Because everyone can go to the gym and work hard. But with food, it is different because you have tastebuds. It is linked to your mind wanting something and not wanting something. You have to persevere there; it is something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next 6 months, 3 times a day. I have no issues at all.”

To read more about Virat Kohli's diet, click here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Not losing weight despite strict diet and workout? This common habit may be the culprit

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On