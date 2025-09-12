Cardiologist explains 7 symptoms you ignore that could be 1st signs of heart failure: #3 is clothes fitting tighter

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist, has highlighted the often-overlooked signs of heart failure that people tend to ignore. According to him, one of the most common signs is persistent fatigue, which can be deep and unaffected by caffeine. In a September 9 Instagram post, he spoke about the symptom of heart failure 'you ignore' that might have actually been the first sign. Also read | Cardiologist reveals 1 daily habit that's putting 'young, healthy people in their 20s and 30s suddenly in heart failure' Clothes fitting tighter around the stomach can sometimes associated with heart failure.(Shutterstock)

He said, “I hear this from 2-3 of my patients every day... 'I was just tired all the time… I thought it was something I ate… I didn’t think heart failure could feel like this'. But it can. And it does — especially at the start.”

7 signs of heart failure you could be ignoring

Dr Yaranov said that here’s what he has seen in real patients:

⦿ Fatigue so deep, caffeine doesn’t touch it

⦿ Bloating that doesn’t go away — even without big meals

⦿ Clothes fitting tighter around the stomach

⦿ Feeling full quickly or skipping meals — but still gaining weight

⦿ Needing naps just to get through the day

⦿ A subtle, constant shortness of breath

⦿ Unexplained weight gain

'Trust the quiet signs'

Dr Yaranov said that heart failure can start quietly, especially in younger or active people, and it's crucial not to write off these signs. He explained that if you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it's essential to get checked by a doctor – as early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life.

Dr Yaranov concluded, “No chest pain. No dramatic collapse. Just a body quietly struggling — until it can’t anymore. Heart failure can start quietly — especially in younger or active people. Don’t write it off. Don’t wait until it’s obvious. Trust the quiet signs. Get checked. Have you felt any of these? Be honest. Have you checked your heart lately?”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.