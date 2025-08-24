Cardiologist recommends 10 medical tests to detect heart disease risk: From echo to ECG

Heart disease is becoming increasingly common and can affect people of all ages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it remains the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming nearly 17.9 million lives each year. Most of these deaths, over 80 percent, are due to heart attacks and strokes, with a significant number occurring prematurely in people under 70. While maintaining a healthy lifestyle and avoiding risk factors like smoking and excessive alcohol are crucial, timely diagnosis through essential medical tests plays a vital role in preventing complications. Early detection can make all the difference, helping you take the right steps to protect your heart and live a healthier life. Reduce the risk of heart disease with these medical tests. (Adobe Stock)

Common medical tests to diagnose heart diseases

Here are 10 most common medical tests that can help diagnose or detect heart conditions:

1. Physical exam and blood tests

Your heart check usually begins with a physical exam, where the doctor listens to your heart, checks your pulse and blood pressure, and discusses your symptoms and family history. Blood tests are followed to measure cholesterol, triglycerides, vitamins, minerals, and symptoms indicating heart muscle damage. These simple tests help assess your overall heart health and risk factors like high cholesterol or vitamin deficiencies.

2. Electrocardiogram (ECG)

An ECG is a painless, quick test that records the electrical signals of your heart. The British Heart Foundation explains that it helps detect irregular heart rhythms, known as arrhythmias, and can diagnose if you have had a heart attack. "The test uses small electrodes placed on your chest and limbs, providing vital information about your heart's rhythm and electrical activity," according to Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Director and Unit Head, Cardiology, Paras Health, Gurugram.

3. Lipid profile

This blood test measures the fats in your blood, including LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), and triglycerides. A lipid profile helps determine your risk of clogged arteries and heart disease. Based on the results, your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes or medications to keep your heart healthy.

4. Fasting blood sugar

This test measures your blood sugar levels after several hours or a night without food. This is basically a diabetes test that can reveal a lot of about your heart health as well. "High fasting blood sugar levels can indicate insulin resistance or diabetes, helping doctors intervene early to prevent heart complications," says Dr Bhushan.

5. Exercise stress test

During this test, you will walk or run on a treadmill while your heart rate, blood pressure, and ECG are monitored. It shows how your heart performs under physical stress and can reveal blockages or rhythm problems that do not show up at rest. It is a key test for diagnosing coronary artery disease.

6. Echocardiogram (heart ultrasound)

An echocardiogram uses sound waves to create moving images of your heart. It allows doctors to see the heart's size, how well the muscle pumps, and whether the valves are functioning properly. "This non-invasive test is crucial for detecting heart muscle damage, valve problems, and heart failure," states Dr Bhushan. An echocardiogram performed before and after physical exercises is also done to see heart areas where the blood supply through the coronary arteries to the heart muscles is reduced.

These heart tests can tell a lot about your heart health.(Shutterstock)

7. Coronary angiogram

This invasive test involves threading a thin catheter into your heart arteries and injecting dye to make them visible on X-rays. It provides a detailed look at blockages or narrowing in your coronary arteries, helping doctors plan treatments like angioplasty or bypass surgery if needed. IT also shows how well your heart muscles are pumping and whether the valves in your heart are working as they should, as per the Heart Foundation.

8. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Cardiac MRI uses magnets and radio waves to produce detailed images of your heart's structure and function without radiation. It helps assess heart muscle damage, inflammation, and congenital heart defects. MRI is especially useful when other tests do not provide enough information.

9. Coronary computed tomography angiogram (CCTA)

CCTA is a special CT scan that produces detailed images of your coronary arteries. It is non-invasive and shows whether arteries are narrowed or blocked by plaque. This test is often used to rule out coronary artery disease in people with chest pain.

10. Chest X-ray

A chest X-ray takes pictures of your heart, lungs, and blood vessels inside your chest, according to the British Heart Foundation. It helps detect an enlarged heart, fluid buildup, or valve problems. Although less detailed than other tests, it is useful in diagnosing heart failure or structural abnormalities quickly.

These tests together help create a complete picture of cardiovascular health. Early detection through these methods allows for timely intervention, be it lifestyle changes, medications, or procedures, before severe complications occur.