Cardiologists says he wishes more people knew how to 'avoid open heart surgery': No chest cutting, bypass machine needed

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist known as ‘Heart Transplant Doc’ on Instagram, took to the platform on August 9 to share a post in which he said, “Being a cardiologist for years, I wish more people knew they could avoid open-heart surgery.” In his post, the doctor explained how mitral and tricuspid valves are crucial in maintaining blood flow in the right direction. Also read | Minimally invasive cardiac surgery: Heart risks for your parents, benefits, lifestyle changes, recovery secrets The cardiologist explained how minimally invasive procedures like MitraClip and TriClip offer promising solutions for patients with leaky heart valves. (Representative image)

He said, “We used to crack open the chest to fix a leaky heart valve. Now? We clip it — through a vein. Let’s talk mitral and tricuspid valves — the heart’s inlet valves, constantly working to keep blood flowing in the right direction. But when they leak — called regurgitation — blood flows backward, and the heart starts to fail.”

What are MitraClip and TriClip?

When these valves leak, it can lead to serious complications, but fortunately, advancements in medical technology have introduced minimally invasive procedures to address these issues, Dr Yaranov highlighted.

He said, “Old-school fix? Open-heart surgery. Not everyone could handle it. Today? We’ve flipped the script. With devices like MitraClip (for mitral) and TriClip (for tricuspid), we can fix the valve without surgery.”

MitraClip is a device used to treat mitral regurgitation, a condition where the mitral valve leaks, allowing blood to flow backward. The MitraClip is inserted through a vein in the leg and clips the valve's leaflets together to reduce leakage. TriClip, a similar device designed for the tricuspid valve, also clips the leaflets together to minimise regurgitation. The TriClip is specifically made for the tricuspid valve and has shown promising results in reducing symptoms and hospitalisations for heart failure.

'Small clip, big impact'

Explaining these, Dr Yaranov said, “Just a catheter through a vein in the leg. No chest cutting. No bypass machine. Just a tiny clip, placed right on the valve. It brings the leaflets together, reduces the leak, and the patient usually goes home the next day. Mitral regurgitation is the most common valve disease in the US. And tricuspid used to be ignored — but not anymore. We’re now treating patients who were once told 'there’s nothing we can do'. And they’re walking out stronger — without ever seeing an OR (operating room). This isn’t the future of valve care. It’s happening now. Small clip. Big impact.”

What is an open heart surgery?

According to The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), open heart surgery is a procedure where surgeons operate on the heart after making a large incision in the chest to access the heart and surrounding structures. It's typically used to address severe heart conditions like coronary artery disease, faulty valves, or congenital defects. During the surgery, a heart-lung bypass machine often maintains circulation while the heart is stopped to allow for repair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.