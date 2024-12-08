Minimally invasive cardiac surgery: Heart risks for your parents, benefits, lifestyle changes, recovery secrets

A more recent technique called minimally invasive cardiac surgery aims to lessen the trauma connected to open heart surgery. It has several benefits such as less pain, smaller incisions and quicker recovery periods but before agreeing to get this procedure, there are some important considerations to consider. According to a recent study, many patients who undergo heart surgery won't have to take opioids as a pain medication after they get discharged from the hospital.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shrirang Ranade, Head Of The Department and Consultant - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Baner, shared, “Small 2-3-inch incisions help a surgeon access the heart during minimally invasive cardiac surgery. When MIS surgery is used instead of standard open-heart surgery, it can effectively treat a variety of heart diseases with less discomfort and faster recovery times. Whereas traditional heart surgery, which involves cutting through the breastbone (sternotomy), minimally invasive heart surgery is usually carried out through tiny incisions between the ribs. This approach reduces scarring and speeds up healing. This method can be used for coronary artery bypass, valve replacement or repair, and specific repairs for congenital heart conditions.”

Overall health and specific heart problems are important considerations for choosing candidature for this type of surgery. Dr Shrirang Ranade revealed, “Not every patient is a candidate for minimally invasive procedures. Factors including the complexity of the heart disease, past cardiac surgeries, and underlying health issues such as obesity or lung conditions can affect the decision. A complete review by a cardiac surgeon is required for choosing the best technique. A shorter hospital stay is one of the key benefits of minimally invasive cardiac surgery. After standard surgery, recovery takes a week or longer, but many patients can return home after a few days. Also, the risk of infection, blood loss, and surgical complications is reduced due to the smaller incisions.”

The expert cautioned, “However, as with any surgery, there are potential risks. These include bleeding, anesthesia-related responses, or problems with the heart or lungs during the surgery. It is important to go through potential risks and benefits in complete detail with the doctors. Most patients recover from minimally invasive cardiac surgery more quickly, returning to their regular activities in a matter of weeks. However, keeping to a provided treatment plan and making lifestyle modifications will be important for maintaining long-term heart health.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Ved Prakash, Senior Consultant and Head - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad's Sector-8, explained, “Minimally invasive heart surgery (MIHS) involves smaller incisions than traditional open-heart surgery. Surgeons use advanced techniques, including small tools and cameras, to perform complex heart procedures. Common procedures include heart valve repair/replacement, coronary artery bypass, and atrial septal defect closure.”

Benefits over traditional surgery:

Smaller Incisions: Typically, incisions are 3-4 inches compared to the 6-8 inch cuts in traditional surgery.

Shorter Recovery Time: Recovery is faster, with many patients resuming normal activities in a few weeks.

Less Pain and Scarring: The reduced size of incisions leads to less pain and scarring post-surgery.

Lower Risk of Infection: Smaller incisions reduce the risk of infection compared to the larger, open incisions in traditional surgery.

Risks and complications:

Dr Ved Prakash said, “Like any surgery, MIHS carries risks such as infection, bleeding, stroke, or irregular heart rhythms. The risk level depends on your health, age and the specific procedure.”

Who is a candidate?

According to Dr Ved Prakash, not everyone is a candidate for minimally invasive surgery. Factors such as the complexity of the condition, previous surgeries, or certain health conditions may require traditional open-heart surgery.

Not everyone is a candidate for minimally invasive surgery.Certain health conditions may require traditional open-heart surgery.(Getty Images/Istockphoto)

Pre-operative preparation:

Dr Ved Prakash informed, “You will undergo a series of tests, including blood work, imaging and heart function tests, to ensure you're fit for surgery.”

Post-surgery recovery:

After surgery, you'll spend some time in the ICU for monitoring. The hospital stay is generally shorter than with open-heart surgery, often around 3-5 days.

Full recovery usually takes about 4-6 weeks. You may need cardiac rehabilitation to improve heart function.

Lifestyle changes after surgery:

Dr Ved Prakash concluded, “Even after a successful surgery, maintaining heart health through diet, exercise, and medications (if prescribed) is crucial. Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle can prevent future heart problems.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.