Cardiovascular surgeon shares 4 ways to prevent bone and muscle loss with age: ‘How you age is your choice’

Staying healthy takes consistent effort, especially as one grows older. The weakness that is known to set in with advanced age is usually due to the loss of muscle mass and bone density.

It is important to keep working out to mitigate muscle loss and bone weakening with age. (Unsplash)

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While the effects may take time to become apparent, according to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, the process starts within the body as one enters middle age.

Taking to Instagram on April 21, he claimed that it was possible to reverse the effects with consistent effort, and shared four key ways in which that can be achieved.

In his words, “Sarcopenia (age-related loss of skeletal muscle) and osteoporosis (weakening of bones) are inevitable threats for most of us as we enter middle age. Weaker muscles, fragile bones, loss of independence. But the good news is that by following some simple steps, you can actually prevent or potentially reverse this problem if it occurs.” The steps are listed as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Resistance training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Resistance training {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The key to maintaining muscle strength is to make sure that they are being used to their capacity. Resistance training or strength training is a group of exercises in which the muscles are forced to work against a resistive force. Theat may involve lifting heavy weights, or even using body weight for workouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The key to maintaining muscle strength is to make sure that they are being used to their capacity. Resistance training or strength training is a group of exercises in which the muscles are forced to work against a resistive force. Theat may involve lifting heavy weights, or even using body weight for workouts. {{/usCountry}}

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As Dr London shared, “The first (thing to do) is lift heavy things. Walking alone is not enough. Resistance training is one of the most powerful tools that we have. Two to three times a week. Push your muscles and progress with time.”

2. Meeting protein requirement

Proteins are the building blocks of muscles, necessary both for their formation and repair. It is one of the most important macronutrients that the body requires, especially to maintain strength levels.

“Make sure you're getting enough protein. Some of us struggle with this. One to one and a half grams per kilogram per day because protein is the building block for muscles,” shared Dr London.

3. Putting load on the bones

Without proper use, any organ is bound to get brittle. The bones are no exception. To prevent that from happening with age, Dr London suggests putting them to use with movements such as jumping, climbing, and carrying weights while moving.

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“Number three is load your bones. Jumping, walking stairs, and weighted movements. You have to stress your bones for them to be healthy,” he stated.

4. Taking in calcium and vitamin D

To maintain healthy muscles and bones, it is important that they get the necessary nutrients to thrive. “Calcium and vitamin D are crucial for your overall bone health. It's simple, but frequently forgotten,” shared the surgeon.

“With a consistent program in the gym and some attention to your nutrition, you can build a strong, stable body for decades to come. Because we all age, but how you age is your choice,” he observed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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